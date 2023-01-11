Michigan Elite Volleyball Academy Acquired by National Operator

Michigan Elite Volleyball Academy, a nationally recognized organization that operates out of the United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex in Pontiac and the Trinity Health Sports Complex at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, has been acquired by 3STEP Sports, a youth sports club and event operator in Andover, Mass.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Michigan Elite was founded in 2010 by a group of dads who sought better opportunities and experiences for their children. Steve Sack and Scott Conrad were part of that original group who started Michigan Elite with 50 teams.

Sack, whose background is in IT and youth sports, concentrated on the day-to-day operations of the business, while Conrad whose background is in finance helped make the club financially stable.

“We’ve been very cautious about the growth of our club because we want to keep the experience the same for everyone,” says Conrad. “It has been important to us that we remain focused on training and preparing kids for not only the next level, whatever that next level is, but also developing the entire athlete.

“Joining the 3Step family affords Michigan Elite athletes, teams, and coaches to be part of a larger collection of outstanding clubs, which includes Munciana, KIVA, FaR Out, K2, The Academy, and several other 3Step programs. While we will still compete on the court, we will work collectively to strengthen our organizations and further establish Michigan Elite’s status as the premier club in the area.”

Michigan Elite now has 150 teams and, along with its operations in Pontiac and Livonia, has two satellite locations in Washington Township and Midland.

“We invest a lot in our people. Our people are our product. We’ve built a team of coaches who truly care about the kids, and we make sure that there is support at every level. We all work together, and we have an incredibly hard-working administrative team that sets the table for our coaches,” says Sack.

In addition to the club, which includes five boys’ teams, Michigan Elite hosts tournaments and power leagues 20 weekends a year. Motor City Madness is its largest tournament with 600 teams, followed closely by the President’s Day Challenge — which Michigan Elite co-hosts with 3STEP Clubs Munciana and FaR Out — with 560 teams.

“Michigan Elite, led by Kristin Eddy and Vince Muscat, is one of the top clubs in the country,” says David Geaslen, founder and executive chairman of 3STEP. “The staff and coaches they have are incredible. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the 3STEP family and add them to the best group of volleyball Clubs in the nation.”