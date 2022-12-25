Michigan Drops Jumpman Invitational Matchup Against North Carolina

Next Game: Central Michigan 12/29/2022 | 7:00 PM B1G+ December 29 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Central Michigan

CHARLOTTE, NC — A career-high-tying 22 points from Kobe Bufkin and 17 from Jett Howard were not enough for the University of Michigan men’s basketball to overcome North Carolina in an 80-76 setback on Wednesday night (Dec. 21) in the Inaugural Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center.

SUMMARY: After a long field-goal drought put Michigan (7-4) behind by as many as nine points late in the second half, Joey Baker and Terrance Williams II each made clutch three-pointers to cut the North Carolina (9-4) lead to two with less than two minutes to play. However, a floater by RJ Davis and a series of free throws for the Tar Heels put the game out of reach.

SECOND HALF: The teams traded buckets to open the second half before a cross-court pass from Dug McDaniel found Williams for an open three that cut the seven-point Halftime deficit to four. After a pair of free throws from UNC’s Armando Bacot, Howard found Bufkin in the corner for another triple. Bacot continued to score in the paint, and the Wolverines fell behind 55-47 with 14 minutes remaining. Howard knocked down his third three-pointer of the game and grabbed a Steal on the other end, but a turnover and North Carolina dunk followed by a Hunter Dickinson Offensive foul gave momentum back to the Tar Heels. Bufkin answered with a three off the dribble, and Howard followed up with a putback Deuce to bring UM back within four with just over 10 minutes to play. Michigan struggled through a six-and-a-half-minute field-goal drought, during which UNC was able to extend its lead to as many as nine. A layup from Dickinson ended the drought, and an ensuing triple from Baker cut the Tar Heel advantage to 69-66 with three minutes left in regulation. After a Bacot layup, a three from Williams brought UM within just two. A Davis floater in the final minute put the Tar Heels back up by two possessions, and near-perfect free-throw shooting by UNC was enough to seal the game despite a late three from Baker.

FIRST HALF: The Wolverines missed their first four shots but responded by making seven of their next eight — including a pair of Howard three pointers — to jump out to an early 16-9 lead. A Tarris Reed Jr. a put-back layup followed by a smooth floater from Howard helped Michigan stay in front, leading by five at the 10-minute mark. During a Wolverines scoring drought that lasted more than two minutes, a turnover by Dickinson looked like an easy transition layup for UNC, but he hustled back to pin the shot against the backboard. The block led to a pair of free throws for Bufkin to end the dry spell. McDaniel’s fast-break layup gave the Wolverines a 26-22 lead with seven minutes to play. North Carolina answered with a 16-4 run, as Caleb Love tied the game at 28 with a three before an and-one layup from Bacot put the Tar Heels on top by seven. A difficult fall-away floater by Bufkin ended a three-minute scoreless span, and Michigan ended the half shooting just two-for-11 from the field in the final six minutes before halftime. The Wolverines trailed UNC 41-34 at the break.

