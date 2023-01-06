Michigan Defensive Back Declares For NFL Draft

After four years at the University of Michigan, cornerback DJ Turner announced on Friday that he is declaring for the NFL. In a lengthy Instagram post, Turner thanked everyone who made his journey at UM possible.

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love because without Him, none of this would be possible.

“To my teammates who have become my brothers, I thank you for these past four seasons and I would not have wanted to do it with anyone else. We were able to achieve many goals that we said we would accomplish. I am forever grateful for the memories we have made and the bonds we have created.

“To Coach Harbaughthank you for keeping your promise to my family to always treat me like one of your own.

“To my coaches (Coach Minter, Coach Clink, Coach Macdonald, Coach Mo and Coach Herb), thank you for helping me grow as a young man and a player while I have been here at the University of Michigan.

“Special thanks to my academic advisors. Claiborne Green, Kevin Lubrano and Sean Edgerton and staff for helping me keep my promise to myself and my parents to get my degree from the University of Michigan. I can proudly say that I am now a Michigan Man.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported me over the years of playing sports. To my mom, dad and sister, words cannot express the gratitude I have for the many sacrifices you all have made for me to be where I am today. Please know I couldn’t have done it without you all.

“Since the age of six, I have always dreamed of one day playing in the NFL. With that being said, I have chosen to forego my final years of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Finally, thank you to the best fans in the country for all your support over the years in The Big House.”

With rising sophomore Will Johnson holding down one side of the field, Michigan will now have to find a replacement for Turner who did a great job, along with Johnson and Gemon Green, all year at corner for UM.