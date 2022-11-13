Michigan can only hope for West balance

November is a time for balance in the college football world.

That is, at least, if you have any interest in getting respect from the College Football Playoff committee, which drops five or six References to balance a week in explaining why there’s a better chance of a head Coach named “Bo” in Columbus than there is of ranking Michigan football ahead of Ohio State before the two teams actually, y’know, play in Columbus at the end of the month.

Then again, this is Big Ten football Misery Index, and November is the Big Ten-iest time of all, as the chill in the air wipes out worries over balance and turns offenses into step-counters and coaches into FedEx spokesmen.

At least, we think that was Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh’s message after running 49 times in 69 plays against the Huskers of Corn: “There are two ways to go: You go by air or you go by the ground. Today was the day we chose to go more on the ground.”

(Then again, maybe he just caught a showing of “Cast Away” on TNT on Friday night. Can’t get stranded with only a volleyball to talk to if you always travel on the ground.)

TONY GARCIA:Michigan is running out of time to figure out the lagging passing game

Michigan running back CJ Stokes runs against Nebraska during the second half of UM's 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

Minnesota Coach PJ Fleck had a similar message after his Row-The-Boaters became Run-The-Ballers with 58 Rushes in 71 plays: “If we have to do that, we have to do that. Would I like to be more balanced? …Absolutely. But we’ve got to make the routine plays, and we’ve got to make the routine throws.”

Of the seven winners Saturday, five rushed more than 58% of the time, and three topped 66%. (And then there was Michigan State football, hitting the sweet spot with 35 rushes, 35 passes.)

