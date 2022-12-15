Michigan brings elite Offensive line into College Football Playoff vs. TCU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team boasts one of the best Offensive lines in the country. The unit is one of two Finalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best.

Among the offensive line’s accolades: All five starters earned all-conference honors, with three first-team and one second-team selection; UM leads the Big Ten and is sixth nationally in rushing offense; the line has allowed just 56 negative plays on 895 Offensive snaps; and center Olu Oluwatimi won the 2022 Outland Trophy and the Rimington Award.

Another of the key figures on the Wolverines’ Offensive line is the left guard Trevor Keegan, an All-Big Ten First Team selection by coaches this fall. They previewed TCU and the College Football Playoffs during a press conference on Thursday. Here’s what he said:

On what stands out about the TCU defense:

I’ve watched him the past week. Obviously, they’re a really good defense. They run the 3-3-5. Their linebackers fly to the ball. They come downhill. Their safeties want to make tackles in the run game. Their D line: They’re thick. Their nose tackle is thick. Their two 4i — they play five-technique too — they’re pretty good players too. So it’s gonna be a challenge for us.

On the benefit of having been in the College Football Playoff already:

I think it’s huge for us because last year, everybody didn’t really think we were gonna be in that position. I assume some of us didn’t either. I feel like last year we were just there for the opportunity. This year, we’re there to take the opportunity. We knew that we’re supposed to be there. We’re in this position because of how we work and how we are as a team. So I think it’s super important.

On Jim Harbaugh pulling players into interviews:

I’m personally not the guy getting interviewed. It just shows who he is. He’s an unselfish human being who cares for his players. Even at the Big Ten Championship Game, they weren’t letting some of us up because of a weight limit. They’re like, ‘Well, well, well. Get them up there, get them up there,’ and kind of just blew us all through up on the stage. So it just shows who he is as a person.

On the difference on the team compared to 2019 and 2020:

It’s super different. So I was a freshman and sophomore then. I think we just had a lot of selfish players. Didn’t really have a good culture. There were people here to go to the NFL, that’s all they cared about. And now there are dudes who have created a brotherhood, who care for each other. Want to come in here every day and work and achieve goals together. It’s completely different.

On what changed the culture:

Obviously now, guys still want to go to the NFL. But with team success comes individual success. That’s our motto. We know that if we have success, individual success will come and that’s Everybody’s mindset.

On NIL impacting the Locker room:

You hear rumblings, what people are doing, stuff like that. But it doesn’t matter because here at Michigan — you’re gonna get paid off the way you play. At other schools, ‘Oh, you’re a four-star, you get this certain amount.’

Which, here, it’s gonna make people work harder, which I totally agree with and that’s the way it should be.

… It’s like a business here. It’s kind of like a minor league to the NFL. We know how it is. It’s a business. Everybody knows the way it is and respects that.

On the difference between 2021 and 2022 approaching the CFP:

It’s definitely very similar. Last year’s team had such an impact on this year’s team. We’re not 142, we’re a totally different team but the same goals and the same mindset: beat Ohio State, beat the state teams. That’s our same mindset. It’s just the same culture. We got off on the right foot last year and that just carried over to this year.

On the length of the break between games:

I’m still not done with school, so I’m still trying to pass my classes and everything like that. So it feels like it takes forever and with the holidays and everything, yeah, it takes a while.

On his Eligibility and whether he’s decided his future plans:

I have two left. I haven’t yet, well.

Is NIL factoring into his NFL decision:

I’d like to say it doesn’t, but it does a little bit. But I gotta graduate. You know, there’s a lot of things that I gotta think about. Obviously, I’d love to come back, but it’s a business. I’ve still got to weigh out my options.