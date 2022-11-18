Michigan basketball’s ‘pretty embarrassing’ loss an early-season ‘wake-up call’

NEW YORK — Arizona State’s players started Thursday’s game hell-bent on capturing the Legends Classic trophy. Michigan’s players looked like they’d stayed in New York for the sightseeing.

That was the difference in the final result: Michigan’s 87-62 loss in the Championship of the early-season tournament in Brooklyn.

“Getting beat like that is pretty embarrassing,” said Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. “You don’t want to have that kind of wake-up call, but it happened, and I feel like it will level us and kind of bring us back down to earth that obviously we can’t just roll the ball out there and play and expect to win.”

Effort and focus went in Arizona State’s favor on Thursday. The shooting performances only exacerbated Michigan’s issues.

Arizona State started 11-of-15 from the field. Michigan started 3-for-20. The Sun Devils splashed 3s. Michigan missed theirs, as well as layups and free throws.

Nothing went right for the Wolverines and they fell behind by 10, then 20. It was 18 at half.

“They looked forward to the matchup,” Michigan Coach Juwan Howard said of the Sun Devils. “You could tell just by the way the game started.”

He gave ample credit to Arizona State and took the blame for not preparing his players properly.

Dickinson, a junior, team captain, and Michigan’s best player, wasn’t having that.

“It’s not his fault; it’s us,” Dickinson said. “We’ve got to take ownership of that.” They said the late tip (9:40 pm ET) and the fact that Michigan had played the night before weren’t excuses.

Arizona State played the night before too — the second game, in fact — and snuck past VCU. Michigan blew out Pittsburgh but looked like a completely different team on Thursday.

The Wolverines gave Arizona State’s shooters a little too much space early on, Howard felt. Those shots fell, and it gave the Sun Devils even more confidence. “And then they kept going and going and going from there,” Howard said.

Michigan tried to make a second-half surge, but minor gains were always offset by an inability to get consecutive stops on defense.

When a Reporter asked Howard about getting his team to bounce back from the loss, he couldn’t wait to answer: “It will not be hard, trust me.” Teams can learn from wins and losses; this game will provide plenty of fodder for film reviews.

When Michigan went undefeated in November three seasons ago and started 11-0 the year after that, Howard noted that championships aren’t won in November or December.

Dickinson said the same thing after Thursday’s loss.

They’re right.

This was one game in a long regular season. One Michigan would like to forget.