Michigan basketball’s Kobe Bufkin, Will Tschetter wow the crowd

The men and women of Michigan basketball players griddy’d, dougie’d and Gangnam Style’d their way onto the court for “Michigan Madness” and just like that, the 2022-23 season had arrived.

The Wolverines Hosted the preseason hype event to introduce their teams as one of just three schools in the Nation (along with Iowa State and North Carolina) to have Sweet 16 teams in both the men’s and Women’s NCAA tournaments last season.

Juwan Howard is set to enter his fourth year in charge of the men; his teams made the second weekend of the NCAA tournament in each of the past two seasons. (2020’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

