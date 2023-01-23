Michigan basketball’s Jett Howard goes down with injury vs. Minnesota

Michigan basketball’s path toward an NCAA tournament berth already wasn’t an easy one and it may have just gotten even harder.

Late in the first half against Minnesota on Sunday at Crisler Center, Wolverines standout freshman Jett Howard appeared to roll his ankle while going for a loose ball and immediately went to the floor. Howard grabbed his left ankle with one hand and pulled his jersey over his face with the other, as medical personnel attended to him on the court.

The crowd was silent for nearly two minutes before Howard got up and was helped off the court by Trainers without putting any weight on his left leg. He went to the bench where he sat for a few moments before he made his way to the locker room.

Michigan ruled Howard out for the rest of Sunday’s game with the injury. He was seen sitting on the bench in the second half but wearing a walking boot.

Howard has been one of Michigan’s best players this season, second on the team in scoring (15.4 points per game) to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He scored a career-high 34 points at Iowa last Thursday and has scored in double figures in 16 of Michigan’s first 18 games.

Howard was struggling on Sunday before his injury; the freshman was 0-for-5 from the floor and 0-for-2 from 3-point range in 15 minutes.