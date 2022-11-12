Michigan basketball vs. Eastern Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan and Eastern Michigan, a pair of programs separated by just 10 miles, will both travel east for Showdown in the state’s biggest city.

The Wolverines and Eagles meet Friday night at Little Caesars Arena, home to the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings. Tip-off between the Washtenaw County Neighbors is scheduled for 9 pm, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

For both men’s basketball programs, the 2022-23 season features a lot of new faces. Michigan’s lineup has four new starters — Jaelin Llewellyn, Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard and Terrance Williams II — complementing Hunter Dickinson. The Eagles last offseason added four players via the transfer portal, including area Phenom Emoni Bates.

Indeed, much of the intrigue about this game surrounds Bates, the former five-star recruit whose Ascent to national prominence as a high school sophomore has kept a spotlight on him since he was 15 years old. Michigan, like many other programs, offered Bates; he ultimately reclassified and committed to Memphis, where he played his freshman season last year.

Bates did not dress for Eastern Michigan’s season opener, but he is expected to play against the Wolverines. Joining him among the likely starters is point guard Noah Farrakhan, who led EMU with 16.6 points per game as a transfer in 2021-22 and was the clear No. 1 on the team before Bates’ arrival.

Duquesne transfer Tyson Acuff, Providence transfer Legend Geeter and Georgetown transfer Jalin Billingsley are the other possible starters, rounding out a lineup that on paper has impressive talent for a MAC team. But a nine-point win over Wayne State in the opener (sans Emoni) suggests the pieces don’t fit together quite yet.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, are led by a Veteran All-American in Dickinson, whose 7-foot-1 frame and comfort in the post should make him a mismatch for the Eagles. He has six inches and a significant weight advantage over Geeter, EMU’s Presumed starting center. Freshman wing Jett Howard will look to continue his consecutive impressive scoring performances and prove himself on the defensive end, as he’ll potentially draw Bates as his Matchup on ‘D.’

Coach’s corner: Juwan Howard previews the Matchup

Juwan Howard as Emoni Bates: A great scorer like Emoni, you’ve just gotta try to do your best to try to make him work hard for every bucket. Knowing that there are going to be a lot of sets that they run for him. He’s going to touch the ball every time down the floor because of that skill set and how he’s presented on the floor to make plays for his team. Just got to make him work for every chance he gets.

Juwan Howard is playing in Detroit: I think it’s great getting an opportunity to go play at Little Caesars Arena and our young men getting the chance to see where the Detroit Pistons play in that big, huge arena where Michigan fans that live in Detroit can come to the game and see us in -personal I think that’s pretty cool. And I know our guys are going to really enjoy the atmosphere once we step foot in that arena.

Michigan basketball vs. Eastern Michigan: How to watch

Who: Michigan Wolverines vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

When: Friday, November 11 at 9 pm

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

TV: ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield and Robbie Hummel on the call)

Line: Michigan – 21.5

Game notes: Michigan | Eastern Michigan

