Michigan basketball suffers worst loss ever under Juwan Howard

Just about everything went right for Michigan basketball in its Legends Classic opener against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, playing its cleanest and most complete game on the young season.

Just about everything went wrong for Michigan in its Legends Classic Championship game on Thursday against Arizona State, opening the game ice cold from the field and looking disjointed on both ends of the floor.

The Wolverines started the game 3 of 20 from the floor and 2 of 8 from the free-throw line, trailed by 21 before Halftime and never made it close, losing their first game of the season 87-62 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and five rebounds and Jett Howard scored 12 to lead No. 21 Michigan (3-1). Desmond Cambridge scored a game-high 20 points, followed by 19 from DJ Horne and 15 from Austin Nunez and 13 from Luther Muhammed to propel the Sun Devils.

The 25-point loss was the biggest margin of defeat for UM under Juwan Howard.

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard, left, talks to Joey Baker during the first half in the Championship round of the Legends Classic on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York.

No bench help to speak of

The Wolverines got just 28 total points from their bench over the first two games of the season, so the 34 bench points on Wednesday was a welcome change of pace. On Thursday, UM was back to its reserve struggles, getting just five first-half points and 22 on the evening from non-starters, 15 of which came in garbage time late in the game.

In fairness, just about everybody struggled early.

Jett Howard made a 3-pointer from the corner to open the scoring and Jaelin Llewellyn hit a Slashing layup early in the game to stay within two, but the next points — another Howard three-ball with 14:34 to play in the half to make it a 15-8 game — were the last Michigan would score for some time.

