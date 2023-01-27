Michigan basketball stinging after another close loss: ‘We know we’re a good team’

ANN ARBOR — Michigan, trailing Purdue by seven points Midway through the second half, needed a stop. The defense was sound throughout the possession, with Kobe Bufkin poking the ball out of bounds at one point before contesting a 3 at the end of the shot clock. It missed, but Purdue’s Zach Edey beat Hunter Dickinson to the rebound.

The shot clock reset to 20 and neared expiration again. Michigan’s defense remained solid, but Bufkin’s hedge on Edey led to a 3 from David Jenkins Jr. He released it just before the buzzer, and it went in.

Michigan was good, but not quite good enough. It was the story of the possession, the game, and in many ways, Michigan’s season to date.

These Wolverines believe they are a good team that just hasn’t shown it where it counts the most, in their win-loss record. After Thursday’s 75-70 home loss to top-ranked Purdue, they are 11-9 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten, seemingly stuck in neutral and without a marquee win.

“(It was) another frustrating loss because we feel like we played good enough to win but at the end they just made a couple more plays than us,” Dickinson said.

There were positives for the Wolverines on Thursday, as there have been in other close defeats. They rebounded very well considering Purdue’s season-long success on the Offensive boards. They committed just six turnovers. But…

“It’s always those small plays,” starting forward Joey Baker said. “I mean they’re not small, but down the stretch an open 3 here, a rebound there. They add up. That’s usually the difference against a really good team.”

Not having Jett Howard didn’t help. Michigan was without its second leading scorer because of an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s game, with Baker starting in his place. Head Coach Juwan Howard said his son was still in pain on Thursday and will continue to rehab. The Coach felt the risk of re-injury, and the potential setback that would follow, wasn’t worth it. He wasn’t sure if Jett would be ready to play Sunday at Penn State.

Howard’s absence didn’t just mean Baker started; it meant players who weren’t part of the rotation in many previous games, like Isaiah Barnes and Jace Howard, were on the court for important minutes. Purdue’s bench outscored Michigan’s 22-9.

Juwan Howard cited injuries and a lack of experience when asked for the difference between this team and more successful teams he’s been around. He said he was pleased that his team continues to compete each game for 40 minutes.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel and we’re going to stay positive,” Howard said.

His players are trying to remain optimistic, too, but the narrow defeats make it tough: a two-point home loss to Virginia; four-point losses to Kentucky and North Carolina away from home; an overtime loss at Iowa.

“If you actually look into the games and not into the box scores, you would see that we’re a really good team that just can’t finish games,” Dickinson said. “That’s something that if we want to make this tournament and make a run it’s something we’re going to have to change.”

He added: “It’s just frustrating because we know we’re a good team. We lost by five points. It’s not like we got blown out or anything. That’s why it’s just frustrating. We know we’re better than what our record says, we know we’re better than what the media says.”

While a better finish could have changed the outcome, that wasn’t really Michigan’s problem on Thursday. Michigan outscored Purdue by five over the final 10 minutes and by four in the final two minutes. Purdue’s 15-0 first-half run was the difference.

Michigan does not have an NCAA Tournament-worthy résumé at the moment, and building one became harder after Thursday’s loss.

“It’s not even February yet, but we know we have to put together wins,” Baker said. Next up is a trip to Penn State on Sunday, so that’s the focus for now. “We play a lot of really good teams so we’ll have our opportunities,” Baker said.

Of course, the problem for Michigan hasn’t been a lack of opportunities. It’s been a failure to take advantage of them.