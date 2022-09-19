Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson trolls Michigan State after Washington loss

Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson followed Michigan State’s 39-28 loss to Washington closely, and trolled the Spartans during the fourth quarter. Dickinson posted a Headline photo of Michigan’s win over Washington last season from his phone, signaling his football team had no issues with the Huskies.

This wasn’t the same Washington team, however. The Huskies will crack the Week 4 AP Poll after moving to 3-0 behind first-year Coach Kalen DeBoer and Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr.who threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns against Michigan State’s secondary.

Dickinson has played his share of heated games against Michigan State on the Hardwood and this remark from him post-game should make for an interesting talking point on the field when these two teams meet later this season. Michigan State trailed by three touchdowns at Halftime in a game that was never competitive.

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker was disappointed with the Spartans’ play, especially defensively.

“We had a matchup issue that they took advantage of. It was obvious. It showed up early in the game,” Tucker said, via SpartanTailgate. We knew that it was gonna be a game of explosives. If you look at their drives in the first two games, almost all their scoring drives included explosive gains. We knew we needed to eliminate explosive gains.

“We weren’t able to do that, and it just was a deal where it’s too easy to score when you give up big chunks. I have to look at the film to see exactly what we need to do to fix it. We had some issues with some matchups.”

Payton Thorne threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns in the losing effort, much of that total coming as a result of Washington shutting things down on the ground.

“We weren’t able to get the ball to the offense enough in the first half,” Tucker said. “There was a stretch in there where I think we ran four plays on offense. When you don’t play complementary football, you just can’t beat a good team. It was tough when we get the ball, we’re not able to do anything with it. But on the other side of it, you’ve gotta get them stopped, too. It works hand-in-hand.

“We felt like if we could’ve got them stopped early and got the ball to our offense more then we could move the ball. And we were able to move the ball quite a bit on offense. We weren’t able to run it like I thought we would be able to run it. We’ll have to take a look at that as well.”

Michigan State played without top wideout Jayden Reed, which made things difficult in the passing game.