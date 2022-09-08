Michigan basketball snags highest-ranked Recruit in program history

Michigan just received a commitment from its highest-ranked Women’s basketball Recruit in program history. It’s the school’s highest-ranked hoops recruit, man or woman, in at least 30 years.

Olivia Olson, ranked third in the ESPN recruiting rankings for 2024, committed to Michigan on Thursday (Sep. 8). She made the announcement on social media.

The 6-foot-1 point guard is entering her junior year at Benilde-St. Margaret’s HS in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. A month ago, she released a list of top 10 schools that included Connecticut, Stanford, and Tennessee.

Coaches can’t comment publicly on unsigned recruits, but the Michigan Women’s basketball Twitter account subtly acknowledged the news, sharing Olson’s message and posting its own.

“Vibes in AA right now…It’s GREAT to be a Michigan Wolverine!” read the tweetaccompanied by a video of head coach Kim Barnes Arico and several Wolverines dancing in the locker room during last year’s NCAA Tournament run.

ESPN ranks the top 60 prospects for 2024, and Olson is the first player to commit, per that list. Michigan has three top-100 players committed for 2023, a sign that Michigan’s recruiting is reaching a new level following its recent on-court success. The Wolverines advanced to the Elite Eight last year for the first time, a season after getting to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

Olson’s commitment represents a mark Michigan had never previously reached. ESPN’s Women’s rankings go back to 2007, and Michigan’s best Recruit before Olson was Laila Phelia, ranked No. 28 in the 2021 class. Michigan had never brought in a female McDonald’s All-American — Greta Kampschroeder, a transfer this year from Oregon State, will be the first such player to suit up for Michigan.

On the men’s side, no Michigan basketball Recruit who actually signed and played for the Wolverines has been ranked higher than 11th since the 247Sports database started in 2003. It’s possible Olson would be the highest-ranked prospect, man or woman, to play for Michigan since Chris Webber, ranked first by some services in 1991.

Olson played for the USA Basketball in 2021, averaging 10.2 points per game as the US went undefeated and won gold at the FIBA ​​Americas under-16 Championship in Mexico.