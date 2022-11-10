Michigan basketball signs two four-star recruits for 2023 class

The Wolverines didn’t have to wait long for Papa Kante and George Washington III to make their commitments official.

The Michigan men’s basketball program announced on Thursday, the second day of the weeklong early-signing period, that the two 2023 four-star prospects have inked their national letters of intent.

“Papa and George are tremendous young men who are going to fit into our team and culture with ease,” Michigan Coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “They come from wonderful families who we really had a chance to get to know during the recruitment process. Both have a mind and love for the game, developing skill sets and the work ethic we like to see with players in our program.”

Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard from Louisville, Kentucky, is ranked the No. 75 overall Recruit in the class and the ninth-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.

