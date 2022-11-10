Michigan basketball signs Papa Kante, George Washington III

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Papa Kante and George Washington III, the Michigan men’s basketball program’s two commits in the 2023 class, have officially signed with the Wolverines.

UM announced Thursday morning that Kante and Washington III, both four-star prospects, have delivered their National Letters of Intent. The early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class began Wednesday.

“We’re extremely excited to have Papa Kante and George Washington III join our Michigan family,” Michigan Coach Juwan Howard said. “Both young men are not only very skilled basketball players, but they’re also great students and high-character individuals, and they will be a great addition to our team.

“I had an opportunity to build a relationship with both young men and just getting to know who they are inside is just fitting on why we were so high on them asking these young men to join our Michigan family.”

Kante, a 6-foot-10 center, hails from Senegal and plays at South Kent (Conn.) High School. He committed to the Wolverines in late October, choosing Michigan over Memphis, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

“He has size, broad shoulders and the ideal frame that could have an impact right away,” Howard said of Kante. “He is a strong rebounder and loves to block shots. As he continues to add strength and works on all the little details, his Offensive game will grow.”

Kante has explained that his relationship with Juwan Howard helped him pick Michigan, and a conversation with Moussa Diabate confirmed his positive impressions of the program.

George Washington III, a shooting guard from Dayton, Ohio, is a former Ohio State pledge. After decommitting from the Buckeyes, they visited Wake Forest and Michigan before choosing the Wolverines.

“George comes from a basketball family,” Howard said. “He is a coach’s son. With all of that, he has grown up around the game. He has that certain mindset for it. We like that. He is Crafty and is a gifted shooter and scorer. He has a well-rounded game and we can’t wait to see him suit up.”

Player evaluations: Papa Kante and George Washington III

Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports’ Director of Scouting, evaluated Kante earlier this fall:

Kante has a physically imposing frame with good size, broad shoulders, a strong body, and a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan. He can be a dominant rebounder and active shot-blocker. He rim-runs well, is just starting to utilize his big body to seal for easy buckets inside, and has made a lot of progress with his hands and reactions in quick catch-and-finish situations. Kante also has good touch and footwork, but becomes less efficient when trying too hard to prove his face-up skill set. He has become a consistent free-throw shooter and isn’t incapable of knocking down an occasional open rhythm three, but too often picks-and-pops instead of Rolling hard to the rim, settles for tough-twos in the mid-post area , or stops the ball with too many fakes and pivots trying to create his own shot. Defensively, he’s physical in the post and fairly mobile hedging ball-screens for a player his size, albeit a true center and not overly switchable. Overall, he has good size, measurables, a college ready body, and is an asset on the glass and defensive end. His offense continues to develop, but will likely need to be simplified at the next level.

247Sports Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins wrote the following of Washington III:

He is a team-oriented, skilled two guard with a great basketball mentality. Wolverine fans will love him because of how he is a crowd pleaser in warmups with his bounce and a zone buster in games with his jumper.

The son of Dayton Women’s Assistant Coach George Washington II, Washington III plays at a great pace with a positive attitude and his shot selection is a clear indicator of his knack for making the right basketball play.

Washington also is capable of running an offense secondarily as he is strong with the ball in his hands although he is clearly more of a shooting guard than a true point guard at this time. On the defensive end, he has shown great discipline as his athleticism and strength will give him a chance to bring some value on that side of the floor. However, the best value he brings as a player is as a shooter.

Washington shoots the laces off the rock and is an option who cannot be helped off of in catch and shoot situations. He knows how to move without the ball and can drill the two dribble mid range pull up with regularity.

On Tuesday, Juwan Howard declined to say whether Michigan was continuing to pursue additional 2023 recruits. The Wolverines still have offers out, including to the Well. 1 overall prospect in the class, Isaiah Collier.