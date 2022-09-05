Michigan Basketball Releases 11-Game Non-Conference Schedule

The first day of Michigan basketball’s season is still over a month away, but things are starting to take shape. Per an official release from the university, Michigan’s non-conference schedule is now complete. The full release can be seen below.

Featuring six home games and five neutral-site contests, the University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) its 11-game non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

After an exhibition game against Ferris State on Friday, Nov. 4, UM starts the regular season hosting Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 7. The Wolverines are 1-0 all-time against the Mastodons, who shared the 2022 Horizon League title with Cleveland State and closed with a 21-12 record.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button