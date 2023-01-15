Michigan basketball makes 2nd-half plays to top Northwestern

Michigan basketball had the ball on a runout Sunday afternoon, after Northwestern’s attempted entry pass into the lane went awry.

Point guard Dug McDaniel corralled the loose ball and took it up the right side of the court, when out of the corner of his eye, he saw teammate Joey Baker streaking up the left. The freshman whipped a two-handed, overhand skip-pass across the court into the waiting arms of Baker, who immediately went up with it. Cash.

The senior transfer from Duke turned to the Crisler Center crowd, hit the side of his head with three fingers and shuffled his way back down the court as Northwestern called a timeout in response to Michigan’s 8-0 spurt that put the Wolverines ahead by seven Midway through the second half en route to an 85-78 win.

