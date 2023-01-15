Michigan basketball makes 2nd-half plays to top Northwestern

Michigan basketball had the ball on a runout Sunday afternoon, after Northwestern’s attempted entry pass into the lane went awry.

Point guard Dug McDaniel corralled the loose ball and took it up the right side of the court, when out of the corner of his eye, he saw teammate Joey Baker streaking up the left. The freshman whipped a two-handed, overhand skip-pass across the court into the waiting arms of Baker, who immediately went up with it. Cash.

The senior transfer from Duke turned to the Crisler Center crowd, hit the side of his head with three fingers and shuffled his way back down the court as Northwestern called a timeout in response to Michigan’s 8-0 spurt that put the Wolverines ahead by seven Midway through the second half en route to an 85-78 win.

The Wildcats made one last push to get the game back within three with less than five minutes to play, but an 11-3 Michigan run over the next three minutes proved enough for the Wolverines, who never trailed again.

Kobe Bufkin had a team-high 20 points, four rebounds and three assists, McDaniel scored a career high 17 points with five assists, Jett Howard added 16 points and a career-high seven assists, and Hunter Dickinson had his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 14 rebounds to end Michigan’s (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) two-game skid.

Boo Buie led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Robbie Beran with 16 for Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten).

The Wolverines shot 52% (29-for-56) against the Wildcats, who entered as the No. 10 team in the Nation in field goal defense (37.8%). Michigan also won the rebounding battle, 41-28.

Michigan had two Offensive rebounds in the first 25 minutes of the game and finished with 11, most of which came after Dickinson and Tarris Reed took the floor together for much of the game’s final 10 minutes.

More:Michigan basketball fighting mental demons to save the season

Early flurry

Michigan was hot early, torching the nets against the team that entered play No. 11 in the Nation in total defense (59.3 points per game). After the two sides traded layups on their opening possessions, Howard picked up where he left off after his career night in Iowa, knocking down a corner 3-pointer.

Dickinson made a turnaround in the lane and Bufkin made a corner 3 on the next trip down, before Howard’s second 3 came two possessions later for a quick 13-4.

On the other side of a media timeout, Bufkin made a layup off an inbound pass, then McDaniel buried a 3-ball from the left wing to make it 18-6 Michigan and force a Northwestern timeout.

Some uncharacteristic Michigan turnovers Flipped the momentum.

Turnovers turn the game

A Reed trip took an easy layup off the board, before Baker made an errant pass and Reed again turned it over. McDaniel missed a 3, Bufkin made a bad pass, Jace Howard missed a 3-pointer off the side of the backboard and Bufkin gave the ball away again.

Despite seven consecutive empty possessions, Michigan kept its lead at 12 after a Baker layup made it 20-8, however the lull got Michigan out of its rhythm and gave Northwestern new life.

Buie hit consecutive free throws and Beran sandwiched a layup and 3-pointer around another McDaniel 3-ball. Brooks Barnhizer scored four straight including a fastbreak slam, and Chase Audige hit consecutive 3-pointers for the Wildcats to tie the game at 27.

Beran would score the next five for the Wildcats, before Barnhizer added a layup and Detroit native Julian Roeper buried a 3-pointer. In all, Northwestern ripped off a 27-10 run over an eight-minute stretch from the 9:06 mark of the half to 1:15, before McDaniel scored four straight to cut the deficit to 39-37 at the half.

Dickinson-Reed lineup pays dividends

The two sides remained within four points for the first 10 minutes of the second half, before Jett Howard took over with his playmaking. The game was tied at 54 when he crashed into the lane with the ball loose. In one motion the freshman picked it up, spun counter-clockwise and, after he faked the layup, dropped a pass to Reed for the and-1 dunk.

On the next trip, Howard used a screen to get to the lane, rose for a floater, and dropped the pass off for a Will Tschetter layup.

Northwestern then ripped off a quick 5-0 run to take a 59-58 lead with 9:50 to play, when Tschetter picked up his fourth foul and was forced to sub out. Coach Juwan Howard called Dickinson off the bench who played alongside Reed — a combination first employed on Thursday in Iowa.

It proved to be a deciding factor.

Bufkin opened the stretch with a layup before Dickinson buried a midrange jumper. Dickinson then got an Offensive rebound on Michigan’s next possession and earned a trip to the free-throw line. They made the first and missed the second, but Reed got the rebound. The next trip was McDaniel’s pass to Baker, which put Michigan ahead, 66-59.

After UM extended its lead to nine, Northwestern scored six straight to make it 68-65.

From there, McDaniel tossed a lob to Reed for a slam, then hit two free throws, and Bufkin buried a corner 3-pointer off a drive-and-kick from Howard to make it 75-67. Michigan struggled from the free throw line late, but closed the game out as it finished 17-for-24 from the charity stripe on the day.