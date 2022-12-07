Michigan Basketball Loses Starter Jaelin Llewellyn For Season

Point guard Jaelyn Llewellyn went down hard after a non-contact injury while playing in England over the weekend and the release about his injury is as bad as it gets.

David and Meredith Kaplan Men’s Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard announced Wednesday (Dec. 7) that University of Michigan Graduate student guard Jaelin Llewellyn will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after suffering an ACL injury to his left knee in Sunday’s (Dec. 4) game vs. Kentucky at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“We are devastated for Jaelin,” said Howard. “He worked so hard after joining us this summer and was making that next step in leading this team. His maturity and work ethic has already made a mark on our program and culture. Knowing him, this setback will only serve as an opportunity to grow as a person and player, but more importantly, offer himself a chance to help this program in any way he can. I admire that.”

