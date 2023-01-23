Michigan basketball loses Jett Howard, beats Minnesota, 60-56

In a season defined thus far by adversity, Michigan basketball found itself with its back to the wall yet again on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolverines trailed the entire first half against Minnesota. And to make matters worse, with about two minutes before halftime, standout freshman Jett Howard went down with an ankle injury and had to be helped off the court. But instead of getting rattled, the Wolverines rallied, led by co-captain Hunter Dickinson.

UM used a 13-3 spurt covering about six minutes at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to pull away from Minnesota, then held on for another tight win, 60-56, at Crisler Center.

Dickinson, who had a game-high 23 points and just missed his fourth consecutive double-double with nine rebounds, said he doesn’t believe there is such a thing as an ugly win.

