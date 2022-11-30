Michigan basketball lets 11-point Halftime lead slip away, falls to No. 3 Virginia

Ann Arbor — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has had its share of entertaining games and memorable moments over the past two decades.

With the curtains closing on the interconference series after this season, Michigan looked like it was on its way to writing a fitting final chapter.

Instead, the Wolverines let an 11-point Halftime lead slip away and freshman wing Jett Howard had his potential winning shot stuffed as they kicked off a critical week with a crushing 70-68 loss to No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night at Crisler Center.

BOX SCORE: Well. 3 Virginia 70, Michigan 68

“We just didn’t execute down the stretch,” junior forward Terrance Williams II said. “We turned the ball over a couple of times down the stretch. We just didn’t execute what we drew up and the ball just didn’t fall our way today in the last couple of minutes.”

