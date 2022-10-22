Michigan basketball lands commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante

Last week at Big Ten basketball media days, Michigan Coach Juwan Howard said he wasn’t in a rush to secure commitments for the 2023 recruiting class.

Turns out, Howard and the Wolverines didn’t have to wait much longer, as they landed their first verbal pledge of the cycle from four-star big man Papa Kante on Thursday.

Kante, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound center out of South Kent School in Connecticut, announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. He picked Michigan over Maryland, Memphis, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, which were his other finalists.

Kante, who had been a top target of Michigan’s since he received an offer in December, said his relationship with Howard and the program’s family atmosphere tipped the scales in the Wolverines’ favor.

