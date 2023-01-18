Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID

ANN ARBOR — Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan, which hosted the Wildcats on Sunday.

Michigan is set to play at Maryland on Thursday. As of Wednesday morning, the Wolverines haven’t experienced any COVID issues.

That’s when Michigan Assistant Coach Phil Martelli spoke with Reporters via video conference call, which has been the program’s preferred pregame press conference policy all season. He was asked what went through his head when he learned about Northwestern’s COVID situation.

“First thing is, I thought we were past this,” Martelli said. “Second of all, we’ve been there, done that. And the third thing that popped into my mind is: Michigan will make sure that we are well taken care of, well prepared.

“(Trainer) Chris Williams and the Athletic staff and the Doctors and everybody is ahead of the curve. It’s a blessing to be part of that Michigan culture that thinks of the players first.”

Michigan, like most programs, hasn’t had any games affected by COVID this season. Last season, the Wolverines lost a late-December home game because Purdue Fort Wayne had an outbreak, and had to postpone a couple of Big Ten games because of their own outbreak.

The Big Ten updated its COVID-related forfeiture policy in December of 2021. A team must have at least seven Scholarship players and one Coach in order to compete, although exceptions can be made. The Big Ten will attempt to reschedule the Northwestern-Iowa game.

The 2020-21 season brought about many cancellations. Michigan had an athletic-department-wide Outbreak that caused the men’s basketball team to pause even though there were no reported cases within the program.

Martelli was asked on Wednesday if Michigan players and staff were tested for COVID-19 in light of Northwestern’s news. “Well, I think it’s more, ‘Where is everybody?’ … It’s not a ‘check-the-box’ kind of plan. It’s more personal, direct conversation with each and every person involved.”

He wasn’t aware, one way or the other, if Michigan had been notified as to whether any of Northwestern’s positive tests were from players who appeared in Sunday’s game. Michigan won the game, 85-78, to improve to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

Thursday’s game at Maryland is set for 7:01 pm ET and will air on ESPN.