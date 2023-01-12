Michigan basketball game score vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Time, TV

Michigan basketball (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates).

Odds: Hawkeyes by 4½.

⋅ BOX SCORE

UM NOTES:Dug McDaniel hospitalized before MSU game; why this Michigan star stuck up for a Hoosier

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson takes a shot in front of Iowa forward Filip Rebraca during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Game notes: The Wolverines will be going for their first back-to-back wins in Iowa City since beating the Hawkeyes on the road in 2010-11. Just three Wolverines who played in the previous win at Iowa, on Feb. 17, 2022, are still on the roster: Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin and Jace Howard.

Dickinson had 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting and added nine rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes, while Bufkin had 10 points in 16 minutes off the bench and Howard hit his only shot in six minutes to finish with two points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button