Michigan basketball game score vs. Ferris State: Time, TV

Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online only).

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson shoots a free throw during practice Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

Game notes: The Wolverines have one sure thing — center Hunter Dickinson, back for a surprise third season in Ann Arbor after declining to jump to the NBA — and a lot of questions as their next four top scorers (Eli Brooks, DeVante Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabetes) have all moved on.

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks last season in 32 games, and, once again, the offense will likely run through the unanimous preseason All-Big Ten first-teamer in the post. But who’ll be getting him the ball? UM Coach Juwan Howard will be relying on Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn at the point; the Canadian (and Virginia high schooler) averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers last season after not playing for nearly 18 months due to the Ivy League’s COVID-induced shutdown in 2020-21.

