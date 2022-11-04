Michigan basketball game score vs. Ferris State: Time, TV

Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online only).

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: The Wolverines have one sure thing — center Hunter Dickinson, back for a surprise third season in Ann Arbor after declining to jump to the NBA — and a lot of questions as their next four top scorers (Eli Brooks, DeVante Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabetes) have all moved on.

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks last season in 32 games, and, once again, the offense will likely run through the unanimous preseason All-Big Ten first-teamer in the post. But who’ll be getting him the ball? UM Coach Juwan Howard will be relying on Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn at the point; the Canadian (and Virginia high schooler) averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers last season after not playing for nearly 18 months due to the Ivy League’s COVID-induced shutdown in 2020-21.

Ferris State, which won the Division II title in 2018, is coming off a return to the D-II NCAA tournament last season, in which the Bulldogs lost to Hillsdale in the regional semifinal. Redshirt junior Dolapo Olayinka had 16 points in the Bulldogs’ previous exhibition this year, an 85-61 win over Division III Calvin on Saturday in Big Rapids.

The other Wolverine to keep an eye on is: freshman Jett Howard, son of Juwan and brother of UM co-captain Jace. The four-star prospect was the top-ranked member of Michigan’s 2022 class, which ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten, and should be ready to step in as a contributor right away. “He has a strong frame, a solid motor on the defensive end, and can knock down the open jumper with range,” according to 247 Sports, which ranked him as No. 36 in his class nationally. “His versatility is mainly displayed in his ability to help out at the point guard position in a pinch. … However, he will be more effective in a secondary supportive ball-handling role because of his efficiency as a three-point shooter while playing off the ball.”

