Michigan basketball flops vs. CMU in a 63-61 stunner in Ann Arbor

Central Michigan’s Reggie Bass hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to finish off Michigan basketball on Thursday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as the Chips upset the Wolverines, 63-61.

UM had the final possession and a chance to tie or take the lead, but Kobe Bufkin missed a 3-point try with four seconds left and Hunter Dickinson’s putback attempt off the rebound didn’t go in. The loss was Michigan’s first to the Chips since a 78-67 defeat on Dec. 15, 2007 and just the third in the series dating back to 1976. (CMU also beat UM on Dec. 3, 2002, with Michigan winning 22 times in the series.)

Central Michigan forward Markus Harding and Michigan forward Terrance Williams II look for the rebound in the first half of UM's 63-61 loss to CMU on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Crisler Center.

BUF ENOUGH:Kobe Bufkin realizing potential — just as Juwan Howard expected

Bass’ 3 gave him 16 points on the night, and Jesse Zarzuela led the Chips with 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Bufkin led the Wolverines with 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting while Dickinson added 13 points. Freshman Jett Howard played nearly the entire game, racking up 39 minutes, but scored just 12 points; his shot from deep was off all night, as he hit just three of 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

