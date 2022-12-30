Michigan basketball flops vs. CMU in a 63-61 stunner in Ann Arbor

Central Michigan’s Reggie Bass hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to finish off Michigan basketball on Thursday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as the Chips upset the Wolverines, 63-61.

UM had the final possession and a chance to tie or take the lead, but Kobe Bufkin missed a 3-point try with four seconds left and Hunter Dickinson’s putback attempt off the rebound didn’t go in. The loss was Michigan’s first to the Chips since a 78-67 defeat on Dec. 15, 2007 and just the third in the series dating back to 1976. (CMU also beat UM on Dec. 3, 2002, with Michigan winning 22 times in the series.)

BUF ENOUGH:Kobe Bufkin realizing potential — just as Juwan Howard expected

Bass’ 3 gave him 16 points on the night, and Jesse Zarzuela led the Chips with 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Bufkin led the Wolverines with 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting while Dickinson added 13 points. Freshman Jett Howard played nearly the entire game, racking up 39 minutes, but scored just 12 points; his shot from deep was off all night, as he hit just three of 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Zarzuela’s 3-pointer with 16:14 left to play put Central Michigan in front, 36-35, and the Chippewas played with the lead for most of the remainder of the game. Dug McDaniel tied the game at 60-60 on two free throws with 3:14 left and Dickinson put the Wolverines in front with a free throw with 2:27 left, but Howard missed a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left, opening the door for the Chips.

Brian Taylor added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists for CMU as the Chippewas held a 44-32 advantage on the boards and pulled down 17 caroms off the Offensive glass.

The Wolverines won’t have much time to dwell on the upset; they begin Big Ten play again on Sunday with a visit from Maryland at 4:30 pm Central Michigan, meanwhile, opens MAC play at home Wednesday against Miami (Ohio).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.