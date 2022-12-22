Michigan basketball falls to North Carolina, 80-76, in Charlotte

Michigan basketball brought the energy to start its Clash against North Carolina in the Inaugural Jumpman Invitational — but perhaps a bit too much.

The Wolverines, looking to avoid a slow start, set the tone physically; crashing the glass, finishing layups in traffic and diving for loose balls.

And then, with about seven minutes to play in the first half, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Dug McDaniel got into a shoving match with North Carolina’s Caleb Love and Armando Bacot after a hard foul.

It seemed to wake the Tar Heels from their sloppy start.

From there, the defending national runner-up turned a four-point deficit into a seven-point lead at the break and never looked back, denying UM a signature win in the 80-76 loss to UNC on Wednesday in Charlotte.

The marquee Matchup Entering the game was the battle of two potential All-American bigs in Bacot and Dickinson, and North Carolina’s center won it going away. Bacot finished with 26 points and five rebounds while Dickinson managed just nine points and eight rebounds.

It looked as if the game was over with about five minutes to play.

Michigan was in the midst of a six-minute drought without a field goal and North Carolina had extended its lead to nine when the Wolverines rattled off six straight — a Joey Baker free throw, a Dickinson tip-in and a Baker 3-pointer to get Michigan back inside three points for the first time all half.

