Michigan basketball falls on Jett Howard’s big night, 93-84 at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of narrow misses and tough losses, Thursday night may be the biggest blow of the year for the Wolverines.

Freshman Jett Howard scored a career-high 34 points but it wasn’t enough as Michigan basketball lost to Iowa, 93-84, in overtime at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Michigan (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) led by seven with less than two minutes to play and by four with less than 30 seconds in regulation after Kobe Bufkin’s jumper from the elbow. But on the ensuing possession, Bufkin fouled Payton Sandfort on a 3-pointer from the top of the key, who got the shot to drop and made the free throw to tie the score with 20.2 seconds to play.

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort celebrates in front of Michigan center Hunter Dickinson at the end of UM's 93-84 overtime loss to Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

“A lack of defense on our part, Sandfort getting too many open looks,” said Michigan Coach Juwan Howard after the game of what went wrong. “Fouls down the stretch, and Offensive rebound and-1, a 3-pointer down the stretch, a four-point play; those possessions can never happen.

“Unfortunately, we did not do a good job defending, especially the last four minutes of the ball game.”

