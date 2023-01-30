Michigan Basketball Fab Five Legend Jalen Rose Turns 50

Is it actually possible? The legendary members of the Fab Five are about to turn 50 and first up, is Jalen Rose.

The 6-8, smooth Lefty point guard has officially hit the half-century mark today. The Detroit is a popular Analyst on ESPN now, so he’s getting a ton of birthday love on social media today.

