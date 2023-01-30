Michigan Basketball Fab Five Legend Jalen Rose Turns 50

Is it actually possible? The legendary members of the Fab Five are about to turn 50 and first up, is Jalen Rose.

The 6-8, smooth Lefty point guard has officially hit the half-century mark today. The Detroit is a popular Analyst on ESPN now, so he’s getting a ton of birthday love on social media today.

Rose was always a fan favorite while he was at Michigan. The length, versatility, attitude and the fact that he was from Detroit made him one of the most beloved members of the iconic group. It also helped that he was incredibly talented and productive while in Ann Arbor.

Rose started all but one game during his three-year run at UM and finished with a 17.5 points per game average as a Wolverine. They also dished out just under four assists per game and pulled down a shade under five boards.

After such an impressive career at Michigan, Rose was drafted No. 13 overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. Rose played 13 seasons in the NBA for six different teams — the Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns. Over the course of his NBA career, Rose averaged 14.3 points per game. He also averaged a little under four rebounds and assists per game, similar to his time at UM.

Once done in the NBA, Rose embarked on a career in the media with ESPN and ABC on a variety of shows and platforms. Rose is also extremely active in his home city of Detroit in ways that most other professional athletes can only dream about. Rose led the way on opening the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in the city of Detroit and has been a major part of helping hundreds and perhaps thousands of youth from his city. You can learn all about the academy here and read about its history below.

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (JRLA) is an open enrollment, tuition-free public charter high school on the Northwest side of Detroit. The Academy began its first academic year in September 2011 and currently serves over 400 ninth through twelfth grade Scholars as well as over 600 alumni from metro Detroit. JRLA provides a leadership-focused education that engages and inspires youth to achieve at the rigorous level necessary to ultimately graduate with a college degree. Scholars are provided with an Authentic academic experience which builds both the skills and will necessary to be successful in high school and beyond. Immersed in the culture of college, Scholars will receive extensive college exposure via university tours and summer program experiences to assist in a seamless transition into college. JRLA is a 9-16 model where Scholars are supported not only through high school graduation, but through college graduation via our College Success team that works to coordinate success for current Scholars and alumni.

It’s crazy to think about the members of the Fab Five turning 50, but that’s where we are in 2023. Rose is actually the oldest and first to hit the half-century mark, but the others aren’t far behind as 1973 babies. Current Michigan basketball head Coach Juwan Howard will actually be 50 in a week (Feb. 7). While Ray Jackson (Nov. 13), Jimmy King (Aug. 9) and Chris Webber (March 1) all have a little bit longer to enjoy the last year of their 40s.