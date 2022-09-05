Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim

With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor.

One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting guard who plays at Sierra Canyon with Bronny James and some other talented prospects. I like the kid already, because instead of posting generic photos of the team logo or the Crisler Center, he posted this classic Fab Five photo.

A native of Chatsworth, California, Elohim is rated the 14th-best player in the 2024 class in the ESPN rankings, while being ranked fourth on the composite, as well as being rated as the third-best shooting guard and the best Recruit from the state of California.

Being from a rather famous high school, he’s amassed offers from a number of NCAA Tournament regulars, including Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, UCLA and Illinois.

This kid has NBA potential written all over him. He times his opponent’s shots well to secure blocks, has nice hops, can take his defender to the rim, and can stop on a dime and showcase a decent looking jump shot from mid-range.

Elohim is insanely crafty with the ball in his hands and isn’t afraid of contact. While some young guards shy away from it, he embraces it and rises up to hit tough shots through smothering defense.

He has excellent footwork and uses that to get open against bigger defenders. Watch at the 17-second mark in the clip below how he plants his foot like a receiver to gain a half-step on his defender before taking a few strong dribbles and hitting a pretty 15-foot fadeaway.

Elohim isn’t simply a shooter or a dunker, he’s also an excellent defender. He has quick hands and a large frame to bully opposing guards and rack up steals that he usually finishes with a one-handed jam.

It’s easy to see why college basketball blue bloods are already keeping a close eye on this kid. Michigan has landed five-star recruits like Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate under Juwan Howard, so hopefully they can convince Elohim to come on an official visit and eventually commit to Ann Arbor.