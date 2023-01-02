Michigan basketball dominates Maryland from the start in an 81-46 win

From the moment the ball was tipped off, Michigan basketball gave Maryland no chance on Sunday.

Hunter Dickinson had 32 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolverines blew away the Terrapins, 81-46, at Crisler Center.

Michigan’s defense was suffocating as Maryland shot just 26.5% from the field (18-for-68) and 20% (5-for-25) from the 3-point line. The Wolverines outrebounded the Terps, 47-28, and Michigan was 20-for-27 from the free-throw line while Maryland was just 5-for-9.

Dickinson led the dominance, especially inside. He was 13-for-16 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free throw line. Terrance Williams II was the only other Wolverine in double figures with 11 points. UM shot 50% from the field (28-for-56), but just 27.2% (3-for-11) from 3.

The Wolverines, Entering Sunday on a two-game losing streak, stormed out of the gate on a 17-0 run in the first five minutes, making all seven of their field goals. Dickinson was 4-for-4 with eight points and Williams made a 3, was fouled on a layup and converted a three-point play. During that stretch, UM had two steals and outrebounded Maryland, 6-1.

UM held Maryland without a field goal for the first 7:56 of the game, at which point Ian Martinez’s 3-pointer cut Michigan’s lead to 19-4.

Michigan’s offense slowed down but the defense remained relentless, holding Maryland to 1-for-17 shooting (5.9%) and outrebounding the Terrapins, 18-8, as UM led, 25-4, with 7:20 to play in the first half .

Late in the first half, Dickinson was tangled up in the post with Noah Batchelor. Officials determined that, after both players tumbled to the floor, Dickinson committed a Flagrant-1 foul. Batchelor’s two free throws, followed by a Hakim Hart layup, cut UM’s lead to 33-11.

But Michigan (8-5, 2-1 Big Ten) closed the half on an 11-2 run, capped by a driving layup by McDaniel as time expired, to take a 44-13 lead into the break, led by Dickinson’s 18 points . Maryland shot just 4-for-30 (13%) in the first half and 1 of 9 from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, the Wolverines were 18-for-27 (67%) from the field.

The 13 points is tied for the fewest the Wolverines have held an opponent to in the first half, tied with Norfolk State in 2018. The last time UM held a team under 20 points in the first half was Jan. 18, 2022, at home against Maryland, when they held a 39-19 lead at the break and won, 83-64.

The Terrapins (10-4, 1-2) cut the lead to 29 early in the second half, but the Wolverines scored nine of the game’s next 11 points, extending their lead to 61-29 with 11:49 to play.