Michigan Basketball closes out win against Penn State

Jan 4, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin (2) shoots the ball against Penn State in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Best Bet for Penn State vs. Michigan (Wolverines will ride momentum) by Iain MacMillan

Final Penn State Nittany Lions 69 Michigan Wolverines 79

Michigan basketball needed to learn how to close out games and on Wednesday night against Penn State, the Wolverines did just that. Here are the gut reactions.

The loss to Central Michigan seems like a long time ago now. It was just last week, but Michigan basketball has played drastically better since then.

Michigan basketball started strong against Penn State and built a double-digit lead in the second half after a mini-spurt by Terrance Williams and a 3-pointer by Joey Baker that put UM up 14.

But the Nittany Lions didn’t go away. They actually had a chance to tie in the final two minutes, but the defense held and the offense found a way.

Dug McDaniel made a huge floater late to extend a three-point lead to five at 74-69 and then, Michigan salted away the win at the free-throw line, as well as on the defensive end.

The defense really set the tone at the beginning too, but it was also a big night for McDaniel. He scored 12 points, dished out four assists, had four rebounds, and didn’t have a single turnover.

Michigan basketball also shot the ball well and shrunk the Penn State advantage from beyond the arc. Penn State was fifth in 3-point makes coming in and had nine. The Wolverines made eight.

They also turned the ball over just three times and no matter how you slice it, this was a huge win for Michigan basketball’s NCAA tournament hopes.

Here are the gut reactions.

Gut reactions from Michigan basketball win over Penn State