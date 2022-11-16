Michigan basketball begins Legends Classic vs. Pitt

The Michigan men’s basketball team faces Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening in the first round of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

For the Wolverines, the tournament represents their first high-major opposition of the season after opening with victories over Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Michigan. The Panthers are 1-1, with a 25-point home loss to West Virginia last Friday.

The potential return of center John Hugley IV, who hasn’t played this season as he recovers from a knee injury, is a storyline to watch leading into Wednesday’s game. Pitt Coach Jeff Capel acknowledged that the junior — who will be evaluated closer to game time — would be important in Defending Hunter Dickinson.

“Without John, our whole frontcourt is inexperienced at the college level,” Capel told reporters this week.

If Hugley can’t play, or if his minutes are limited, Dickinson and UM should have a significant advantage in the frontcourt. Capel admitted their “whole frontcourt is inexperienced at the college level,” and West Virginia dominated the paint in Hugley’s absence. Pitt started 6-foot-11 sophomore Federiko Federiko at center in that game, and he attempted just two field goals in 32 minutes. For context, Hugley led the team in scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.9 rpg) last year.

The other significant returning contributor from last season’s Pitt team is guard Jamarius Burton, who is at his third program after stints at Wichita State and Texas Tech. He led the Panthers in minutes played (34.2) in 2021-22, averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.5% from the floor and 32.9% from deep.

Burton is joined in the backcourt by Nelly Cummings, a Colgate transfer who struggled mightily in the season opener (1-for-8 from 3-point range) and then fouled out in 22 minutes against West Virginia. The guard scored 14.7 ppg and shot 36% from deep last year; his 20 points and six assists put a scare into Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year.

Marquette transfer and Detroit native Greg Elliott started the first two games of the season for the Panthers after he mostly appeared off the bench at his former program. He has proven efficient from 3-point range throughout his career and has good length to be disruptive on the defensive end.

Elliott joins Iowa State transfer Blake Hinson among the newcomers who have started for Pitt this year. The forward struggled against West Virginia but scored 20-plus in the exhibitions and season-opener. A former top-150 recruit, Hinson started for Ole Miss in 2018-19 and 2019-20, but he transferred to Iowa State and did not play during the last two seasons. (At least part of his absence can be attributed to a medical issue, but Hinson then left the program entirely in October 2021.)

The Wolverines boast the reigning Big Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week in Dickinson and Jett Howard, respectively.

Michigan vs. Pitt: Game details

Who: Michigan Wolverines vs. Pitt Panthers

What: Legends Classic

When: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPNU