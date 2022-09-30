Michigan basketball announces Captains for the 2022-23 season

The Michigan Wolverines have announced their Captains for the 2022-23, as Juniors Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II and Jace Howard will be leading the team this season.

Dickinson is coming off a terrific sophomore season, as the two-time All Big Ten big man averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Regarded by most as Michigan’s best player, Dickinson extended his range last season, shooting 2.0 Threes per game. While he only made 32.8 percent of those threes, you’d expect that number to go up with a full off-season of shooting Threes under his belt.

After two seasons with the Wolverines, Dickinson is expected to take charge of this young squad.

“(Hunter Dickinson) has stepped up and has taken more of a leadership role, and that’s leadership as far as being vocal and leadership as far as how he goes about his work,” head Coach Juwan Howard said in a press conference last month. “He comes in and he works hard, he wants to add more to his game and improve his game. This year he’s getting stronger, leaner, adding more lateral quickness, jumping, higher motor. Those are the things you have to admire and respect as a teammate. When you see a guy like that who’s getting himself uncomfortable but is doing it for the level to help this team, to be a winning team, everyone else can follow suit.”

Howard said at that same press conference that Jace Howard, who has appeared in 25 games over two seasons in Ann Arbor, has improved his shooting stroke. Coach Howard was also complementary of his son’s consistency.

“Look at Jace (Howard), Jace is Jace, as steady as they come,” Howard said. “I’m seeing his mid-range shot becoming a little more consistent, instead of just being a guy who’s shooting spot-up threes, a guy that can be comfortable with the ball in his hands and make good decisions with the ball.”

Terrance Williams II, the final Captain on this year’s squad, is expected to have a more expanded role in his third season with Michigan. In just over 15 minutes a game, T-Will averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the three-point line.

Williams II will likely get to begin the year as the starting 4 alongside Dickinson. With many young options on the roster at that spot, like Youssef Khayat, Gregg Glenn, Will Tschetter and Isaiah Barnes, Williams II will have to remain consistent and provide that same spark that has helped Michigan in so many wins over the last two seasons.