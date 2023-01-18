Michigan Assistant Football Coach Matt Weiss Placed on Leave, per Report

Michigan Assistant football Coach Matt Weiss has been placed on leave amid an investigation by university police, ESPN reported Tuesday night.

The University of Michigan police department told ESPN it is investigating a “report of computer access crimes” allegedly committed last month at the team’s Schembechler Hall facility.

Weiss was hired as the Wolverines’ quarterbacks coach in February 2021. He added the title of co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season. A Michigan Athletic department spokesperson told ESPN that Weiss has not been around the team recently.

