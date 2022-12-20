Michigan Announces Leadership Change in Volleyball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Warde Manuelthe University of Michigan’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, announced Tuesday (December 20) that a leadership change would be made in the sport of volleyball with head Coach Mark Rosen not returning next season.

“Following a thorough review of the program, I have decided that Mark Rosen will not return as our volleyball coach,” said Manuel. “I want to thank Mark for his 24 years of dedication to the program and to his student-athletes. I wish him success in the future.”

“I appreciate the opportunity of coaching at the University of Michigan for the past 24 years. It has been a rewarding experience in every way and I’m grateful for all of the people who have made it so special,” said Rosen. “The opportunity to work with phenomenal student-athletes, and alongside such great coaches, has been a daily blessing. I want to thank everyone I’ve met and worked with along the way for them sharing in my experience. Most of all, I want to thank Leisa and our two sons for being patient as they found themselves along on this journey. I’m forever grateful, Go Blue.”

The winningest volleyball Coach in school history, Rosen completes his 24-year tenure with a 468-299 (.610) overall record while earning 66 wins against top-25 opponents and Guiding the Wolverines to NCAA postseason play 19 times, including a 2012 Final Four appearances. Rosen’s career coaching accolades include 677 victories over 31 seasons at four schools.

Michigan finished the 2022 season with a 17-13 overall record and an 8-12 mark in conference play.

A national search will begin immediately.