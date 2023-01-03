Michigan and Ohio State Claim Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors

Player of the Week
Hunter Dickinson
C – Jr. – 7-1 – Alexandria, Va. – DeMatha Catholic

  • Averaged 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes of action, as the Wolverines split a pair of games
  • Scored a season-best 32 points on 13-16 shooting with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots in an 81-46 win over Maryland
  • Marked his 20th career double-double, breaking a tie with Michigan head Coach Juwan Howard for 18th in program history.
  • Garners his third career Player of the Week award and second of the season
  • Last Michigan Player of the Week: Hunter Dickinson (Nov. 14, 2022)

Freshman of the Week
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
F – 6-6. – Orlando, Fla. –Lake Highland Prep

  • Averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting over 57.0 percent in a pair of Ohio State wins
  • Tallied a game-high 21 points on 9-14 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the Buckeyes’ 90-59 win over Alabama A&M
  • Scored 18 points, including 16 in the second half, to go with eight rebounds and a career best two blocked shots in a 73-57 win at Northwestern
  • Earns his third consecutive Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Brice Sensabaugh (Dec. 27, 2022)

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH
F: Jett Howard, MICH

Nov. 21

P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr.,]ILL
F: Braden Smith, PUR

Nov. 28

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

December 5

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

December 12

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Dug McDaniel, MICH

December 19

P: Filip Rebraca, Sr., IOWA
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

December 27

P: Jalen Pickett, Sr., PSU
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

Jan. 3

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button