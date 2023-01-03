Michigan and Ohio State Claim Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors

Player of the Week

Hunter Dickinson

C – Jr. – 7-1 – Alexandria, Va. – DeMatha Catholic

Averaged 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes of action, as the Wolverines split a pair of games

Scored a season-best 32 points on 13-16 shooting with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots in an 81-46 win over Maryland

Marked his 20th career double-double, breaking a tie with Michigan head Coach Juwan Howard for 18 th in program history.

in program history. Garners his third career Player of the Week award and second of the season

Last Michigan Player of the Week: Hunter Dickinson (Nov. 14, 2022)

Freshman of the Week

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

F – 6-6. – Orlando, Fla. –Lake Highland Prep

Averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting over 57.0 percent in a pair of Ohio State wins

Tallied a game-high 21 points on 9-14 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the Buckeyes’ 90-59 win over Alabama A&M

Scored 18 points, including 16 in the second half, to go with eight rebounds and a career best two blocked shots in a 73-57 win at Northwestern

Earns his third consecutive Freshman of the Week award

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Brice Sensabaugh (Dec. 27, 2022)

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH

F: Jett Howard, MICH

Nov. 21

P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr.,]ILL

F: Braden Smith, PUR

Nov. 28

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

December 5

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR

December 12

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

F: Dug McDaniel, MICH

December 19

P: Filip Rebraca, Sr., IOWA

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

December 27

P: Jalen Pickett, Sr., PSU

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU

Jan. 3

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU