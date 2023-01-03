Michigan and Ohio State Claim Weekly Men’s Basketball Honors
Player of the Week
Hunter Dickinson
C – Jr. – 7-1 – Alexandria, Va. – DeMatha Catholic
- Averaged 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes of action, as the Wolverines split a pair of games
- Scored a season-best 32 points on 13-16 shooting with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots in an 81-46 win over Maryland
- Marked his 20th career double-double, breaking a tie with Michigan head Coach Juwan Howard for 18th in program history.
- Garners his third career Player of the Week award and second of the season
- Last Michigan Player of the Week: Hunter Dickinson (Nov. 14, 2022)
Freshman of the Week
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
F – 6-6. – Orlando, Fla. –Lake Highland Prep
- Averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting over 57.0 percent in a pair of Ohio State wins
- Tallied a game-high 21 points on 9-14 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the Buckeyes’ 90-59 win over Alabama A&M
- Scored 18 points, including 16 in the second half, to go with eight rebounds and a career best two blocked shots in a 73-57 win at Northwestern
- Earns his third consecutive Freshman of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Brice Sensabaugh (Dec. 27, 2022)
2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Nov. 14
P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH
F: Jett Howard, MICH
Nov. 21
P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr.,]ILL
F: Braden Smith, PUR
Nov. 28
P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR
December 5
P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA
F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR
December 12
P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR
F: Dug McDaniel, MICH
December 19
P: Filip Rebraca, Sr., IOWA
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU
December 27
P: Jalen Pickett, Sr., PSU
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU
Jan. 3
P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH
F: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU