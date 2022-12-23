Michigan adding three to four-year players in Washington and Kante

Every week during the college basketball season, and every other week during the offseason former Michigan Basketball standout Tim McCormick joins TMI’s Sam Webb for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Basketball Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into the X’s & O’s and statistical analysis from Michigan’s games, commentary on college basketball in the Big Ten and beyond, and interviews with subjects from Tim’s vast array of contacts.

McCormick spent 10 seasons playing in the NBA after being the no. 12 picks in the 1984 draft. Since completing his pro career, he has worked as a Consultant with NBA players for the last two decades teaching strategies to improve performance and achieve greatness. Additionally, he runs the NBA Players Association’s Top 100 Basketball Camp for the nation’s best high school basketball prospects. Tim also provides color analysis as a broadcaster for ESPN’s college basketball coverage and Fox Sports Detroit’s Detroit Pistons coverage.

In this week’s Episode Tim and Sam Kobe Bufkin’s recent strong performances and reasonable expectations for him moving forward. Next, Tim and Sam highlight Jett Howard’s continued growth and the need to get Hunter Dickinson’ more touches. The discussion then shifts to previewing the Matchup with North Carolina and breaking down 2023 signees George Washington III and Papa Kante.

In the excerpt below Sam and Tim break down Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class.

Tim McCormick: “I think Juwan has learned something about roster management this year and next year. They will hit the Portal and get another point guard. Maybe Jaelin comes back? I’d love to see him get a chance to play again because I think he had a lot of upside which we haven’t seen. George Washington III is a player I’m really excited about. He was at the Top 100 camp, and he was without question one of my favorite players on and off the court. He is a really good person, great handshake, excellent eye contact, big smile, and loves the game. He’s a solid 6-2 combo guard… more of a shooting guard. If I was looking for a comparison, I see That is Brooks. He’s versatile, smart, and mature. He’s a great shooter, although I think he needs to be more creative with the ball and develop his one-on-one game. With Juwan’s offense the ball movement should be really good, and to be able to catch and shoot it, or catch it and put it on the floor twice then go make a play… that’s what I see from him. in AAU he doesn’t get a chance to really create a lot because there’s a lot of transition ball going on. I think he’s with All-Ohio Red, which is a really good program. He’s probably not going to get a chance to play a lot of point guard because there is probably a really good point guard. He stays out there (on the perimeter) and shoots. I thought this summer he was a pretty good athlete, but he doesn’t have the hops like Eli has.”

Sam Webb: “Papa Kante, who we went out to see a couple of times this summer… I don’t know where the Moussa (Diabate) comparison came from. Moussa was a run, jump, uber athlete. That’s not Papa, but Papa is a very determined defender. He’s a high energy, high motor guy on the defensive end.”

Tim McCormick: “I’ve never seen Papa Kante play in person, (only on film). I think that Moussa is a much better prospect. Papa is 6-10 with long arms and runs well. He doesn’t look to me like he’s a great leaper. I didn’t see much rim protection either. I also didn’t see a lot of Perimeter game. There were a couple of times where I thought his shot looked pretty good. I also thought that he’s raw with his back to the basket. But who’s better than Juan Howard to mold him> He looks like a five and if he’s your backup center for two or three years and as he develops behind Tarris Reed. I think that it’s a great fit. He’s coming to a place where he doesn’t have to be the star.”

Sam Webb: “What I like about Papa is that he moves his feet really well… and to be as long as he is, he is a pretty switchable defender. He is also a guy who can hedge and recover. He is maybe not (going to be able to check) a Lightning quick point guard, but he can carry a guy to the rim on a switch. He’s not a super leaper but is a good help defender. Offensively he has Rudimentary post skills which is a work in progress. His Perimeter game (is still developing too). It was just this past year where his coaches started to encourage him to shoot threes. I’d be interested to see how that’s developed over the course of his senior season. It was last summer where his AAU coach… who is now on Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis… was telling him, ‘hey, Papa, we want you to start shooting threes.’ Kind of like Isaiah Stewart (with the Detroit Pistons).. That was kind of the same thing with Papa Kante… ‘we want you to take threes. They didn’t make that many but made a few. Hopefully that continues to be something a part of his game that grows in the coming years. It would be great if he had John Beilein to help with. (Taking that shot) is something that I anticipate encouraging them when he gets here. If he shows he can hit them in practice, Juwan and company should let them shoot them in games.”

Tim McCormick: “I don’t see many big men that become good shooters especially after being non-shooters. Isaiah Stewart is one of the best. I think that that Hunter Dickinson has really become a good outside shooter. When he made that three against Lipscomb, I stood up, and I clapped. I just thought that’s a clutch shot.”

Sam Webb: “That was one of the things that Papa mentioned during his recruitment. One of the things that he liked about Michigan was that they let Hunter shoot threes. He doesn’t, get yanked off the floor after he takes one. (Papa) won’t be able to do that as a freshman. You’re going to have to earn that. Eventually, when you show in practice that you deserve to take that shot, Juwan and company will let you take it.”

