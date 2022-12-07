Michelob ULTRA and NBA Debut 2022-23 NBA Team Collection in Digital Art Reveal Event

Michelob ULTRA and the NBA Unveiled the 2022-2023 Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans at Art Basel. The 19 limited edition cans are created by six artists and highlight the latest exciting NBA season.

To highlight the new cans, Michelob Ultra hit Miami for the annual intersection of sports, tech, and culture. For a pop-up experience, fans were bridged with the biggest sports and entertainment stars to celebrate basketball and beer.

“Michelob ULTRA is proud to partner with the NBA to bring fans a new way to support their favorite team and enjoy the game they love,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. “As the beer brand known for superior enjoyment, the Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans represent fans’ Joy and passion for their teams. We’re excited to bring this year’s Team Cans to life with a first-ever digital art experience and remind fans everywhere: no matter who you root for, it’s only worth it if you enjoy it.”

The collection is on its way to standing across the nation. Still, at the pop-up experience, fans could see each can and also experience a headlining performance by 21 Savage and a set by DJ Irie of the Miami HEAT home experience.

Additionally, fans could see NBA and Miami HEAT Legends Alonzo Mourning and Gary Payton compete with WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwuimike and NBA Skills and Celebrity trainer Chris Brickley in the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Countdown Challenge. The challenge was played on an interactive LED court where you can pick your team to represent in a shooting case that illuminates the newly released can art on the court for all to say.

The cans are created by six dynamic artists who showcase their style and represent each city’s pride, joy, and culture. Those artists are Jacob Rochester, Chuck Anderson, Bradley Ward, Josanna Torrocha, Eric Elms, and BigShot Robot.

Rochester was at the helm of the cans for the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami HEAT, Dallas Mavericks, and Orlando Magic. Anderson represented the 1998 NBA Finals Matchup of the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, bringing in bold and intense designs to these two staple NBA franchises. Rochester infuses a lo-fi analog approach with collaged and scanned imagery in his creation.

Ward represented his Hometown and made us”e “Clutch City” on full display, but he also took his talents to neighboring New Orleans, evoking the Midnight blue, red, gold, and white hues into the Pelicans team can. Holding down the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers is Josanna Torrocha, who infuses currency’s role in basketball to create the designs.

Eric Elms used visual story inspiration from the fan bases of the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, and the Charlotte Hornets for his cans. At the same time, BigShot Robot held down his base city of Milwaukee for colorful explosions and representation highlighting the Championship eras of the team.

The new collection arrives ahead of the NBA holiday schedule, bringing a premium beer with a Michelob ULTRA fans can experience to celebrate the hoops occasion.

You can see the Bulls, Sixers, and Warriors below. The full roster of cans is above.