Michelle Wie West continues to navigate the ‘identity crisis’ that comes after leaving professional golf | Golf News and Tour Information

She wanted to grow a vegetable garden, and says that she did and it is thriving right now. She wanted to invest in startups, which she’s doing. She wanted to host an LPGA event, which is happening next year at Liberty National. And she wanted to create accessible golf media content, which she’s now doing with her lifelong friend, Hally Leadbetter. Leadbetter is a content creator who collaborates with many golf media companies including Golf Digest. The pair launched their new podcast, Golf Mostly, in November.