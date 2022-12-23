Michelle Smith: What we’ve learned about each Pac-12 Women’s basketball team

We have reached the end of the non-conference schedule, a smattering of Pac-12 games between rivals already making the start of the race for a Conference title.

We know a lot more about the teams than we did just six weeks ago when the season began, primarily that all 12 teams have set themselves up for success with a 113-20 non-conference record through Wednesday’s games.

What that means for the parity of the conference or the way that elite teams are positioned for long postseason runs is the next part of the story, which begins in earnest after the players and coaches spend some family time at Christmas.

Let’s assess what we’ve learned about each team thus far.

Arizona

Records: 10-1

What We’ve Learned: The Wildcats are resilient. After an early non-conference schedule without a lot of true tests, Arizona fell hard at home against Kansas, and then turned around to defeat a ranked Baylor team in Dallas on Sunday. Veteran forward Cate Reese is finding her groove after a slow start, averaging 14.3 points a game over the last four games. That is a welcome sight for a Wildcats team that ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging more than 83 points a game.

Arizona State

Records: 7-4

What We’ve Learned: For starters, we’ve learned quite a bit about a transfer named Shut up Skinner, who has collected six games with at least 20 points so far this season and ranks tied for second in the Pac-12 in scoring. ASU has needed all of it. The Sun Devils have had a difficult travel schedule, coupled with key injuries that limited them to just seven Scholarship players during a three-game losing stretch. A big win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday snapped that streak with big games from Treasure Hunt and Meg Newmanwhile Journey Thompson and Jaylah Robinson were back in the lineup, giving the Sun Devils hope that a healthy roster can help them Entering Pac-12 play.

California

Records: 9-2

What We’ve Learned: The Bears are gaining confidence and they are not the one-person scoring show that they were last year when Jayda Curry was a freshman. Case in point, five players scored in double figures in Sunday’s win over Florida A&M, including Curry, who finished with 19. Transfer Archery Martin has provided a great Offensive complement, particularly from beyond the 3-point arc. The Bears want very much to prove that their non-conference record is an indicator of their progress. Last season, Cal was 10-2 coming into Pac-12 play before going 2-10 in the Conference schedule.

Colorado

Records: 10-3

What We’ve Learned: After losing decisively to Utah in their Pac-12 opener, the Buffaloes rebounded well with a weekend win over Alcorn State. Colorado is playing impressively on both sides of the ball, collecting 10 or more 3-pointers in four games this season and holding half of its opponents to fewer than 50 points. Pressure on the ball is leading the defensive effort, the Buffs averaging nearly 11 steals per game.

Oregon

Records: 10-2

What We’ve Learned: That there is more to learn. The Ducks’ young talent is ready for Pac-12 play. Freshmen Grace VanSlooten and Chance Grey are off to fast starts, combining to average 24.5 points a game. Sophomore Phillipina Couldn’t, the 6-foot-8 sophomore, is leading the Pac-12 in rebounding. And the Ducks, who rank second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 85.4 points a game, held up well in a tough final week of non-conference play, handing No. 17 Arkansas its first loss in San Diego before hanging tough with No. 3 Ohio State.

Oregon State

Records: 7-4

What We’ve Learned: The Beavers will lean on their youngsters. Talia won Oelhoffen‘s two years of experience will prove incredibly valuable to a Beavers’ team. The sophomore guard is averaging 18.2 points a game, followed by freshman Raegan Beers, who is averaging 12.8 points a game in just 22 minutes on the floor. An 87-55 loss to LSU surely stung the Beavers, who will look to learn and get better prepared to take on the Pac-12’s elite teams. OSU is 6-0 at home and plays five of its next seven games in Corvallis.

Stanford

Records: 12-1

What We’ve Learned: The Cardinal is Positioning itself for another Championship run with a non-conference schedule that’s included an overtime loss at home to South Carolina, a ranked win over Gonzaga and Sunday’s gritty effort against Tennessee. Stanford has depth inside with Cameron Brink, Kiki Iriafen, Fran Belibi, Ashten Prechtel and Lauren Betts, but the Cardinal also lead the Pac-12 in 3-pointers thus far, having made 112 so far in 13 games. That kind of inside-out barrage is going to be difficult to defend.

UCLA

Records: 12-1

What We’ve Learned: The guards shall lead them. Senior Charisma Osborne and freshman Kiki Rice are setting the tone for a Bruins team that has already made a huge jump in the national rankings over the first month and a half of the season. Osborne is averaging 18.1 points a game. Rice has scored more points than any freshman in the league (160). Emily Bessoir, the sophomore forward who missed last season with a torn ACL, led the team in scoring this week in two wins, giving UCLA even more Offensive options. UCLA’s 12-1 record is the best start to a season since 2019-20 when the Bruins went 16-0 to start.

USC

Records: 10-2

What We’ve Learned: The Trojans can play defense. USC is leading the league in scoring defense, allowing just 49.8 points per game with opponents shooting just 33 percent from the floor. Kadi Sissoko, a grad transfer from Syracuse, is blossoming into a star, averaging 16.4 points a game. The Trojans opened the season with nine straight wins, but lost two in a row to UCLA and Texas, games in which they failed to put up 60 points. USC needs to find its road mettle, having played nine of its 12 games on its home floor so far.

Utah

Records: 11-0

What We’ve Learned: The only undefeated team in the Conference heading into the holiday break, we know that the Utes can flat-out score. In fact, they are the No. 2 in the Nation in scoring at 92.7 points per game. Underneath Pili has made a huge difference for the Utes, providing a needed post presence and more than 20 points a game of offense. The sophomore trio of Gianna Kneepkens, Jenna Johnson and Kennady McQueen are combining to average 38 points a game. Utah is going to be a very tough out in the Pac-12.

Washington

Records: 9-2

What We’ve Learned: The Huskies’ strong start includes a Pac-12 opening win over Rival Washington State for the first time since 2019, and proves that the Huskies could be dangerous if overlooked. Washington needs to pick things up on the Offensive end to play with the league’s top teams, but they have the rebounding part of the game well-covered. Washington Ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin (13.4), No. 2 in Offensive rebounds and No. 3 in rebounds per game.

Washington State

Records: 10-2

What We’ve Learned: The Cougars want to keep their spot near the top of the Pac-12 and have prepared well with a 10-2 record, the best start to a WSU season in the NCAA era. WSU senior Bella Shortbread has collected four double-doubles so far this season, while junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is climbing up the school’s all-time scoring chart, averaging 21.1 points a game to lead the conference in scoring.