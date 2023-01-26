Michelle Smith: ‘Tough, gritty and humble’ Colorado Women’s basketball led by senior center Quay Miller

The subject matter immediately brightens Jr Payne‘s mood.

“Quay Miller. I love me some Quay Miller,” the Colorado head coach said.

Miller, the senior post from Renton, Washington, used to be the icing on the cake for the Colorado Buffaloes. She came into a new system last season after transferring from Washington, watching as Seniors Mya Hollingshed and Peanut Take care set the tone for a team that would return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade.

Miller’s job this year has been to become the actual cake, to hold things together for a team that wants to maintain that momentum and build on it.

So far, both Miller and the Buffaloes are doing just that. Colorado held its spot in the national rankings for the second straight week, sitting at No. 25 with a 15-4 overall record.

Miller doesn’t think the team is impacted by its new ranked status. In fact, she hopes that they can maintain the underdog mentality that drew her to Colorado in the first place. Miller wanted to be part of a team culture that was about hard work and no fear. She’s found that in Boulder.

“There’s just a little bigger target on our back,” Miller said. “The ranking is an honor. We love the acknowledgment. Now we have to keep it.”

Miller was the Pac-12’s Sixth Player of the Year a season ago. This season, her role and her production have risen. A full-time starter, Miller is averaging 14.6 and 7.5 rebounds a game. She has scored in double figures in all but two games this season, shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.

“She has worked really hard to expand her game,” Payne said. “She understands our rotations in a way she didn’t understand last year. She is making key plays in key moments.”

And she is leading. A month into practice for Colorado, Payne knew her team was missing a vocal presence. She called a meeting with Miller and asked her to step in.

“The very next day, she was the loudest kid in the gym,” Payne said. “She was talking in those huddles, coaching the young kids on the side. Now she is the first one to speak up to say ‘This isn’t good enough.’ She’s been phenomenal.”

Miller said it comes naturally.

“I don’t think about it too much,” Miller said.

Colorado won seven straight games, including back-to-back upsets over then-No. 8 Utah and then-No. 14 Arizona before falling at then-No. 4 Stanford is Sunday and will host No. 8 UCLA and USC in another key set of games this weekend.

The Buffs’ 6-2 mark puts them in a tie for second place in the Conference standings.

Miller was asked to describe her team in three words: “Tough, gritty and just humble.”

“We approach every game like it’s the same. We don’t care who we are playing,” Miller said. “When we play, our attitude is that there’s no way that we are losing this game. People know that’s the mentality we have and they have to prepare for it.”

It’s a reflection, Payne says, of Miller.

“She carries an emotional stability for us,” Payne said. “Never too low or never too high. She is very unselfish and she wants us to be great.”