Michelle Smith breaks down the top 5 Pac-12 Women’s basketball players in each class

The class of the Pac-12 isn’t predetermined by a preseason pick or a prediction. It’s settled on the floor. The Conference is showing its talent, collectively, with a non-conference record of 87-15, two teams with no losses and six more with just one loss.

Each class in the Pac-12 has something distinct to offer their teams – experience, explosiveness, consistency, potential.

It’s not easy picking just five members of each class for these lists, and by the end of the season, some of these lists could well be a little different, based on some breakout performances. But based on what we know now, here are the top five Pac-12 players in each class (in alphabetical order).

Seniors

Haley Jones, Stanford: The Cardinal’s versatile centerpiece who is bound to be one of the top picks in the WNBA Draft come April. Jones is off to a bit of a sluggish start offensively, but her 24-point, 13-rebound game against Florida Gulf Coast showed how she can carry this team.

Quay Miller, Colorado: Miller Ranks in the top 10 in the Conference in scoring, rebounds, steals and field-goal percentage. She has scored in double figures in eight of nine games this season.

Bella Murekatete, Washington State: Like Miller, Murekatete is all over the stat sheet, ranking in the top 10 in points, blocks and rebounds for a Cougars team trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. She has a double-double in three of her last five games.

Charisma Osborne, UCLA: The No. 3 scorer in the Pac-12, Osborne is the engine that has pushed the Bruins back into the national rankings. Osborne was named the Conference player of the week for the second time this season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shooting 48 percent from the field in the last week.

Shaina Pellington, Arizona: Arizona’s Offensive anchor, the fifth-year senior guard leads the Wildcats at 14.3 points per game, setting the pace for one of the nation’s best Offensive teams.

Honorable Mention: Hannah Jump, Stanford; Jade Loville, Arizona; Esmery Martinez, Arizona; Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado; Kadi Sissoko, USC.

Juniors

Cameron Brink, Stanford: Brink is adding new dimensions to her already impressive game, including six made 3-pointers. She ranks second in the nation in blocked shots and is coming off a 16-rebound game against Gonzaga.

Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State: The Pac-12’s third-leading scorer, Leger-Walker is looking to extend her double-digit scoring streak to 10 straight games.

Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon: The Ducks’ point guard is the picture of poise, with just 31 assists against three turnovers on the season. Paopao leads Oregon in scoring (13.2 ppg), assists (31) and steals (13).

Alissa Pili, Utah: Pili is leading one of the nation’s best Offensive teams, averaging 19.9 points a game, including four games this season with at least 20 points. She ranks among the nation’s leaders in shooting 68.1 percent from the floor.

Ty Skinner, Arizona State: Skinner might be the breakout player in the Pac-12 this season if her non-conference numbers are any indication. The Delaware transfer is averaging 20.9 points a game and has scored at least 24 points in five games so far this season.

Honorable Mention: Jaddan Simmons, Arizona State.

Sophomores

Jayda Curry, California: Last season’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year selected by the media is still the Bears’ No. 1 scoring option, averaging 14.0 points a game. She has scored in double figures in each of the last four games, including a 19-point, 10-rebound against Arkansas-Pine Bluff over the weekend.

Jenna Johnson, Utah: Another of the Utes’ crew of super sophomores, Johnson is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds a game and finding her scoring opportunities on this prolific Offensive team.

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah: The Utes’ Perimeter star and reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (coaches), has scored in double figures in her last five games and is averaging 14.4 points. Her numbers have improved in nearly every category from last season, a good sign for Utah.

Rayah Marshall, USC: The sophomore wing from Los Angeles is building quite nicely on her freshman season. She is among the rebounding leaders at 8.6 per game and has collected three double-doubles already this season, including a 19-point, 18-rebound performance against Penn.

Talia von Oelhoffen, Oregon State: von Oelhoffen is a third-year sophomore and the most experienced player on the floor for the new-look Beavers. She ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 16.6 points and is shooting nearly 92 percent from the free-throw stripe.

Honorable Mention: Dalayah Daniels, Washington; Kiki Iriafen, Stanford; Phillipina Kyei, Oregon; Jelena Mitrovic, Oregon State.

Freshmen

Raegan Beers, Oregon State: The Beavers’ first-year post Ranks second on the team in scoring (13.4 PPG) and rebounding (8.1), shooting 61.5 percent from the floor. Beers has five double-doubles on the season. She is also the only true freshman in the country to score 20 points in a double-double twice this season.

Kailyn Gilbert, Arizona: The first-year guard from Tampa has had some very bright moments for the Wildcats, including a 25-point game in a win over Cal Baptist and is averaging 10.3 points a game.

Talana Lepolo, Stanford: Lepolo has taken hold of the starting point guard role for a Veteran Cardinal team because of her steady, heady play. Lepolo is leading the Pac-12 in assists at 5.6 per game.

Kiki Rice, UCLA: Rice, the nation’s No. 2 recruit, put up an impressive 16 points against South Carolina in Columbia and is adjusting beautifully to the college game with a scoring average of 12.2 points per game and five games with at least four assists.

Grace VanSlooten, Oregon: VanSlooten is already proving herself to be a do-everything player for the Ducks, averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds with 10 steals and nine blocked shots in seven games.

Honorable Mention: Chance Gray, Oregon.