Michelle Clark-Heard and Players Take Part In 2022 AAC Basketball Media Days

CINCINNATI – The University of Cincinnati Women’s basketball head coach Michelle Clark-Heard junior Jillian Hayes and senior Caitlyn Wilson previewed the 2022-23 season with media to kick off the second day of American Athletic Conference Media Days on Thursday.

Entering the fifth season under Clark-Heard, the Bearcats welcome back 10 returners, including 79 percent of their minutes and 66 percent of the scoring output. Clark-Heard took the time to acknowledge the impact of this returning production, including Hayes, a Preseason All-Conference Second Team selection.

Hayes was the only Bearcat to start all 28 games last season, averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. She finished in double figures in 16 games, including 10 conference contests.

“I think that the most important thing for Jillian [Hayes] is her growth. The ability to transform her body and switch positions to the four-spot is huge for us,’ Clark-Heard said. “I am really excited about how she worked this offseason, and how she’s worked every day since day one to bring everything to the table to help us figure out how to get better on a daily basis.”

In addition to returning talent, Clark-Heard mentioned the impact that newcomers like Mya Jackson and Dais’ And Trotter will bring to the team.

Jackson started at guard each of the last two seasons at Seton Hall and is a career 39.4 percent shooter from behind the arc.

“I watched Mya [Jackson] a ton in high school and Seton Hall and knew how great of a player she was, we knew that she was not only a great player but how well she fit in our system,” Clark-Heard added on Jackson. “Mya is unbelievable on both ends, she can move the ball, and she can shoot the three. Getting her back into the point guard spot for us has been great, she has really fit in and had the opportunity to lead, and I am really excited to get to see her with our team.”

Trotter collected NJCAA Second Team All-American and NJCAA Region XXIV Player of the Year honors after leading all junior college players in points per game (24.4), total points (733) and field goals made (258). She finished as Rend Lake College’s all-time leading scorer with 1,474 points, breaking a nearly four-decade record.

“I am really excited about Dais’Ja [Trotter]. She brings an extra dynamic for us with her ability to shoot the three,” Clark-Heard added on Trotter. “She led junior college in scoring and can rebound, she plays with a high energy, and we are excited about her addition.”

The Bearcats are presumed to contend in the conference due to Returners like Hayes and Wilson, who are expected to take on a more prominent leadership role this season.

Hayes was the only Bearcat to start all 28 games last season, averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. The Cincinnati native finished in double figures in 16 games, including 10 conference contests, and took time to discuss the areas of growth that she is focusing on as she heads into her junior season.

“With transitioning into the four position, I worked on being more consistent and working with my coaches, and having them guide me, but most importantly being consistent.” Hayes said.

Wilson enters her senior campaign after finishing second in the conference with 2.1 three point field goals made per game last season. The senior credited her success from behind the arc to the offense system and her teammates’ ability to make the extra passes.

“My teammates are always able to locate and find me,” Wilson said. “My coaches create a great offense to provide opportunities to have kick out passes and allow me to have a lot of open shots.”

Cincinnati opens the regular season when the Bearcats travel to take on Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 7.

FOLLOW THE BEARCATS

For all the latest information on Cincinnati Women’s basketball, visit GoBEARCATS.com and follow @GoBearcatsWBB on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.