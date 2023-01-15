Michelle Anderson steps down after nine seasons with Slidell volleyball | St. Tammany community news

Slidell volleyball Coach Michelle “Lori” Anderson has stepped down after nine seasons with the Tigers.

Anderson, who guided the Tigers to seven playoff appearances and a quarterfinals berth in 2016, said it was simply the right time to step away.

“I just have a lot of family things going on,” Anderson said. “I have an older father that I have to take care of and an older mother. The players have been very good when I had to take care of things, but it’s just gotten to be too much. I’ve been coaching for 36 years, so I just need to spend some more time doing some other things.”

Anderson, who said she will continue teaching, started her coaching career at John Curtis. She also coached basketball at Ole Miss before coaching in Florida for 15 years and eventually returning to Louisiana.

The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a 16-16 record before falling to district foe Mandeville in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Slidell has a roster filled with rising sophomores and juniors.

“The program is in a good place,” Anderson said. “We’re very young, and now a lot of kids are playing travel ball. We were basically freshmen and sophomores this year, so it’s in a good place. Whoever takes over will be getting a program on the way up.”

Slidell Athletic director Chad Goulas said the search for Anderson’s replacement is ongoing.

“Without question, the program is in a better place than when she came in nine years ago,” Goulas said. “They have made the Playoffs a number of years, and she has brought the program to a different level. We’re very grateful for everything she has done for not only the volleyball program but also the entire Athletic program. We wish her the best in whatever comes next.”