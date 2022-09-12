Michel Golf Fund’s 24 Hours of Golf Returns at MGA Links | Golf

The Michel Golf Fund has announced the return of the 24 Hours of Golf fundraiser, with the non-stop event taking place on Friday.

Mike Michel, the Organizer of the event, said it will take place Friday at MGA Links in Norton and will start at noon that day and end at noon on Saturday. The event features a team format where eight alumni from Attleboro, Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro will play six hours in the daylight and six hours in darkness.

Golf played through the night will include glow-in-the-dark golf balls. Following the conclusion of the event, seven-time Pro Bowler and former New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins will be available for photos and autographs. Free rounds of golf, food and memberships will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

“It’s a good way to get the community together and get more kids playing golf for no cost to local families,” Michel said. “I think that’s the reason it’s been so successful and why we’re going to keep doing it.”

Teams will be scored by overall team score and Handicapped score. Teams will also battle each other to see which school can raise the most money throughout the day.

All donated money goes to the Friends of Attleboro Recreation Account (FOAR), with all money being held in a nonprofit through the Attleboro Recreation department. Michel said the money raised in total has been around $170,000 over the 10 years since he organized the event.

“All the money we’ve raised, every single dollar, goes back into Attleboro recreation,” Michel said. “It pays for golf clubs, memberships, lessons and tournaments.”

Those interested in donating are asked to visit the fundraising GoFundMe page, which can be found on the “Michel Golf Fund” Facebook page. Anyone interested in playing in the future can reach out to Michel directly to play next year or some time in the future.