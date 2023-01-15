Michael Vick calls out Ravens’ Lamar Jackson for missing NFL playoff game with PCL sprain: ‘Put a brace on it’

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick did not hold back on his feelings about Lamar Jackson sitting out the Ravens’ playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore’s quarterback remains out due to a PCL sprain, and Vick has no sympathy for No. 8 not suiting up for Sunday’s important contest.

“It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going,” Vick said Saturday is “Fox NFL Kickoff.”

“I played a whole season with a torn MCL.”

Jackson has missed six straight weeks of practice with what he called a “Grade 2” sprain in a tweet, and that it was a borderline Grade 3 sprain. The injury was initially not categorized as season-ending head Coach John Harbaugh listed him then as “week to week.” Jackson has missed five games due to the injury.

Former head Coach Sean Payton does not agree with Jackson tweeting out his injury status. “I just don’t like it. … the team is more important than you.” Payton added there are people in the organization who feel Jackson’s process has been slower than expected.

Harbaugh is “hopeful” that Jackson will be back and available should they stay alive in the playoffs, but notes how difficult it can be to predict injury timelines.

With Jackson out, the Ravens will reportedly use both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown vs. Cincinnati. Harbaugh is waiting until right before the game to make the call who starts.

The No. 6 Ravens will face the No. 3 Bengals on Sunday at 8:15 pm ET at Paul Brown Stadium in a Divisional rematch.