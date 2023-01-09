Michael Stewart laughs off Rangers handball calls vs Dundee United

Michael Stewart has rubbished suggestions that Rangers should have been penalized for a Connor Goldson handball versus Dundee United.

The Ibrox club ran out 2-0 winners at Tannadice thanks to a second-half stormer. Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman were the scorers as Michael Beale’s side netted twice in two minutes to secure three points against United.

The result closed the gap on Celtic back to nine points.

However, in the aftermath of the otherwise straight-forward game, another incident involving Goldson surfaced.

A clip appears to show a corner floated into Rangers’ box striking Goldson’s lower arm as he closely marked Glenn Middleton in a crowded penalty area.

It came just six days after the centre-back was involved in a different handball incident against Celtic, which had rumbled on all week.

However, pundit Stewart insists that it was impossible for Goldson to get out of the way to avoid this situation versus United, as he dismissed any talk of a missed spot kick for the hosts.

Referee Steven McLean wasn’t interested in any shouts for a penalty, and VAR Steven Kirkland didn’t take long at all to give the all-clear.

Analyzing the incident on the BBC Scotland programme, Stewart laughed off any suggestion that Goldson should have been penalised.

Stewart said: “It’s not a penalty kick. I mean, we’ve got to the stage where I feel that we’re looking to punish players for doing nothing wrong.

“Look at the amount of bodies that are in front of Connor Goldson there. He has got no way of knowing that that ball is going to come anywhere near him.

“His arm is in a completely normal position playing football when he’s defending.

“If you give a penalty kick for that, I just think it’s incredibly harsh.

“Here’s another thing. That’s coming from the corner, right. He’s got probably ten bodies in front of him. He’s got a millisecond to react if you’re saying that he needs to get his arm out of the way.

“He doesn’t put his arm in the way, his arm’s already there.

“In tennis, right. When they serve, it goes so fast, your eye cannot track the ball as your brain’s predicting where it’s going to go.

“You’ve got a ball that’s probably a couple of feet when it goes past a player. There’s no way that Connor Goldson can be able to react to get his arm out of the way.

“It’s impossible. You can’t Punish him for when his arm’s already in position. It’s an impossibility for him to get his arm out of the way.”