Michael Owen says reported Arsenal transfer target and Brighton and Hove Albion star, Kaoru Mitoma, has been the ‘best value signing’ in the Premier League this season ahead of Erling Haaland, as he posted on Twitter.

The former England striker made it clear that Manchester City’s goal-crazy striker, Erling Haaland, is the ‘signing of the season’, but pound-for-pound, Mitoma is top of the tree.

The 25-year-old, who was signed for £4.5 million by Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale, has four goals in 14 Premier League games, including a ‘stunning’ Strike during his side’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Saturday, which was Touched upon by Micheal Owen.

BRIGHTON FIND ANOTHER TOP TALENT

From Ben White to Leandro Trossard, Brighton have sold many of their top stars over the years, yet, rather than push the team backwards, they are moving forward.

After 20 Premier League games, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are sitting sixth in the Premier League table and in with a real chance of securing European glory.

Trossard might have left in recent days to Arsenal, added to the fact that he is their top-scorer, but it’s had zero effect on the team, so far.

Arsenal fans have seen the impact Ben White has had on the team since he joined from the Seagulls and Trossard’s debut from the bench against Manchester United on Sunday was pretty impressive.

So, could those in north London push for another Talented Brighton star? Well, there are suggestions that the Premier League leaders are keen on Mitoma.

At the rate Mitoma is going, he will be the next one off the production line and playing in Europe, or perhaps he stays put and helps Brighton to that goal because that would be even more impressive.

