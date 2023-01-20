Michael Olise’s muted celebration against Man United was not the first time after a deadpan interview

Michael Olise’s stunning equalizer against Manchester United on Wednesday made the Headlines – but not just for the beauty of his inch-perfect free-kick in added time.

The young midfielder also drew attention for his lack of celebration following the goal, which snatched his side a much-needed point against a rampant United side.

Olise has a history of this, and notably gave a surprisingly deadpan interview after having scored a late, late winner against West Ham back in November, but manager Patrick Vieira claimed ‘that’s his personality!’.

Michael Olise’s celebrations after scoring a stunning equalizer were strangely subdued

His team-mates ran to congratulate him, as Olise looked less than impressed with his efforts

Despite scoring a free-kick that will surely be nominated for goal of the season come the end of the campaign, Olise gave a single fist-pump before walking off with his head held low.

It was an unexpected response from the English star, especially given the widespread attention that many goal celebrations now draw, for example Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu!’ which numerous players often recreate.

But although his team-mates were quick to rush towards him and make up for his lack of enthusiasm, the 21-year-old has never been one quick to revel in his own achievements.

The free-kick goal clattered off the cross bar before bouncing in past a diving David De Gea

Having grabbed a win in the 94th minute against West Ham earlier in the season, Olise appeared remarkably clam and collected in a post-match interview.

‘Talk us through it,’ said a Reporter on Palace TV.

Olise replied: ‘Through what, the goal? I think Wilf passed me the ball, shot, scored.’

Olise gave a famously deadpan interview after scoring a 94th minute winner against West Ham

When asked if Palace deserved the win, they said: ‘Yeah’.

Following the interview, manager Vieira offered some explanation for Olise’s actions: ‘He’s a young player developing on the field, off the field, and that’s who he is, that’s his Personality – you ask him a question, he’ll give you the answer !’

Vieira’s comments were echoed by Olise’s ex-Reading team-mate Tom McIntyre, who claimed that in a game of two-touch with then-manager Veljko Paunovic he would celebrate a point wildly, but remained withdrawn when scoring on the field.

Patrick Vieira suggested that Olise’s responses were just part of his ‘personality’ after the November interview

‘We’d say he’s a bit weird sometimes because when he scored goals, he sometimes wouldn’t celebrate,’ McIntyre explained to the Athletic.

‘We’d be like, ‘Mike, you’ve just scored an important goal and you’re just walking back? What’s he doing?

‘Then he’d play two-touch with the manager (Paunovic) in the gym, he’d win a point in that, and he’d be shouting and celebrating, but on a Saturday, he’d score a goal in front of the home end and just stand there.

Tom McIntyre suggested that Olise enjoyed being ‘different and cool’ when celebrating

‘We never really worked out why. He could never give us an answer but he’s just different; a special player.

‘I know what it is, he loves the rapper Lil Uzi Vert and there’s another few of those rappers he likes. They Unfollow everyone on their Instagram and I think he wants to be like them.

‘That’s strange to me and some of the lads but to him, that’s different and cool.’