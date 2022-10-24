Michael Obafemi delighted to add another goal to his Derby collection

Michael Obafemi was delighted to have added another south Wales Derby goal to his collection after helping fire Swansea City to a third win in a row against Cardiff City.

After Ollie Cooper’s opener against the 10-man Blubeirds, Obafemi – who scored a brace in the 4-0 win at Cardiff last term – doubled the advantage with 22 minutes to go when Matt Grimes produced a Magnificent slide rule pass to send him in on goal and find the bottom corner.

“It feels good, I know I could have scored a hat-trick or more. But the main thing is that I got the goal, and we got the three points,” said Obafemi after the 2-0 win.

“We just stuck to the game plan; it benefited us that they went down to ten men. We were able to play around them and get the passes in that we needed, so the red card helped.

“The fans were unbelievable, the support they gave us. The whole way through, from the first minute to the 90th minute, it was just amazing, and we repaid them with a win.”

Obafemi also had words of praise for Cooper and the energy of the younger players in the Swans Squad who have all played a part in the team’s excellent recent run of form.

“I’m very happy for Ollie, this season he’s been brilliant. He’s come in and he’s just done what he does for us in training,” added Obafemi.

“I’m very happy for him, and it’s onwards and upwards for him.

“It’s Massive to be on a good run like this, we had a tough start to the season, and now that’s behind us it’s onwards and upwards from here.”